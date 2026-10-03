Lions Urged to Trade for Former 1st-Round Cornerback

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that General Manager Brad Holmes was working on acquiring cornerback Joey Porter Jr. However, now that they missed out on Porter, there is still a need at the position. It is clear that Detroit has interest in upgrading. One option that could make sense with Porter off the board is New York Giants CB Deonte Banks, according to Morgan Cannon and Anthony Balaj of Pride of Detroit.

Banks is a former first-round pick, but has not been a fit in New York. A change of scenery in Detroit could lead to success for both sides.

“At 6-foot-2 and 200-pounds, Banks possesses ideal traits for the position, but has yet to put it all together as a professional,” wrote Pride of Detroit. “New York opted to not pick up his fifth-year rookie option, meaning the former first-round pick would be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.”

Banks is a bet on potential. He has the physical talent to match Porter but has not had the same NFL success. Still, he could be a welcome addition at a fraction of the cost.

Detroit Lions Could Trade for New York Giants CB Deonte Banks

Banks was selected 24th overall in 2023. He started in 15 games as a rookie and played 844 snaps. Banks recorded two interceptions, and the arrow was pointed up. He was not as good in year two, though. He played in 14 games and played just 788 snaps.

His yards per target allowed in coverage went from 6.3 to 8.8. So, the team went into 2025 with lower expectations. He only started in six games and played 459 snaps.

The Giants changed coaching staffs and did not pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. So, he will be a free agent next year. Banks started in Week 1, but has not played the last two weeks. New York has Greg Newsome, Colton Hood, and Paulson Adebo on their roster. So, they could afford to move on from Banks for the right price.

The price might start to get more reasonable for the Lions now that Porter is off of the table.

Lions Still Have a Need at Cornerback

Detroit was caught off guard when they had to release Terrion Arnold after he was charged with burglary and robbery. They had Rock Ya-Sin start for the first two weeks, but he struggled. So, the Lions tried something new in Week 3.

They moved Roger McCreary from the slot to the outside. In nickel situations, they would bring in Ennis Rakestraw, and he would play outside. Then, McCreary would move into the slot.

It was a way to ease in the former second-round pick, while also keeping continuity in the slot. Still, Rakestraw has hardly been healthy in his first two NFL seasons, and McCreary would be best in the slot. It is hard to lean into this duo moving forward.

It leaves the team open to adding a cornerback via a trade. The Lions could look into Banks.