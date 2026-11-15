Lions LB Derrick Barnes Breaks Silence on Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury

Germany witnessed the Detroit Lions at their best today, but not without a painful injury setback. While the franchise got a crucial victory, star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a devastating injury that could possibly be season-ending.

The linebacker Derrick Barnes, who also played today’s game, saw his teammate go down during the first-quarter play. With the seriousness of the injury still unknown, the 27-year-old shared his take on the situation shortly after the game.

“Things like that, when that happens, it’s like that moment of silence where we hope nothing is too crazy,” said Barnes, per journalist Brad Galli.

The Lions lost Hutchinson early in the first half after sacking the Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Though the Lions lost the Pro Bowler early in the first quarter, the defense showed character, conceding only 10 points against last season’s Super Bowl runner-up. Seconds before the DE’s injury, the Pats’ Drake Maye was also injured by Hutchinson, who sacked the QB, taking his season sack tally to 6.

Currently, there is no official word on the severity of the injury, but an update came from the NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Ian Rapoport Delivers Concerning Aidan Hutchinson Injury News

As the exact injury status of Aidan Hutchinson remains up in the air, Dan Campbell noted that it will be clear after travelling back to Detroit. However, Ian Rapoport recently shed light on it, saying the two-time Pro Bowler could have suffered a serious knee injury.

“#Lions star Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that knocks him out for the foreseeable future,” noted Rapoport on X after the game.

If it turns out to be a long-term injury, it will be his second setback in two years. After arriving in Detroit as a first-round pick of the 2022 draft, he played all 17 games in his rookie and sophomore years. However, he faced his first injury setback of his NFL career in his third year.

When the Lions faced the Dallas Cowboys that season, the edge rusher ended up with a broken left leg, requiring immediate surgery. As a result of that injury, he missed the entire season before finally returning to the gridiron the next season. He logged a career-best number and earned his second Pro Bowl selection.

He carried momentum from the last season. But after the latest setback, Dan Campbell has some important decisions to make.

Derrick Moore Emerges As Lions’ Potential Answer To Aidan Hutchinson’s Absence

After five wins in a row, the Detroit Lions are in a comfortable position now, topping the NFC North with a 7-2 record. However, a replacement of his calibre is easier said than done. For now, the rookie second-rounder could be the frontrunner, as he immediately stepped up in the absence of Hutchinson in Munich.

Moore rose to the occasion with two sacks today. Even last week against the Miami Dolphins, he logged double sacks, showing his potential. While losing a player of the Pro Bowler’s calibre would be a massive blow, Detroit has already shown it can survive without its defensive cornerstone, as they went 15-2 in the regular season of 2024 despite his absence from the squad after Week 6. Now, they have to show the same resilience once again.