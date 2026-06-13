Lions Rookie Projected to Ease Aidan Hutchinson’s Burden in 2026

No edge rusher in the NFL carried more burden than the Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who logged 1005 snaps and was trusted with around 91% of the team’s defensive plays last season. It was a staggering percentage for an edge rusher who did most of the dirty work on the gridiron week after week, increasing his chances of getting injured.

As impressive as the two-time Pro Bowler was in 2025, Dan Campbell addressed the excessive defensive load on him. So, they roped a promising defensive end from the 2026 NFL Draft, who could take the pressure off Hutchinson heading into the next season.

The Honolulu Blues picked Derrick Moore in the second round of the draft, and his pairing with the 25-year-old could be a game-changer for the Lions’ defense, per sports media personality Anson Wells.

“Balance, and you look at the guy, his clips, Derrick Moore is an animal,” Anson Wells said on a recent episode of Woodward Sports Network. “He’s gonna come in here, he’s gonna be fantastic, giving some balance in that defensive edge. You have had Hutch carrying all the weight, all on his shoulders, facing double teams, triple teams, even at times. Derrick Moore is gonna change all of that.”

Power, Counters, and Technique Define Derrick Moore’s Game

Derrick Moore is one of the promising rookies of the 2026 season due to his speed-to-power conversion. At a height of 6 feet 4 inches, he weighs 255 pounds and has over 33-inch arms. As a pass rusher, the former Michigan Wolverines star can surprise big offensive linemen at first contact and bulldoze his way into the backfield.

Besides his raw strength, he also boasts elite technical pass-rushing tools that could make him the future of the Lions’ defense. For instance, if the tackles focus on stopping his power on the outside, he has the proficiency to hit them with refined euro-steps and inside counters to find openings.

Playing 53 games in four seasons for Michigan, the 23-year-old logged 95 tackles, including 62 solo tackles, alongside 21.0 sacks. While Moore and Hutchinson are playing for a Michigan-based NFL team, they shared a similar history in college football.

Derrick Moore and Aidan Hutchinson Have a Michigan Connection

Interestingly, both Derrick Moore and Aidan Hutchinson share Michigan roots from their collegiate days. Although they never played together, they missed the opportunity of being on the same team by only one season. When the NFL rookie started his career with the Wolverines in 2022, the Pro-Bowler was drafted to the Lions.

When Moore joined the University of Michigan, he stepped into the standard set by his predecessor. As a matter of fact, he previously credited the veteran with sharpening his college pass-rushing skills by diligently analyzing Hutchinson’s game play.

Hence, he looked up to his senior as a motivation to succeed at the highest level, and now sharing the same locker room with the 25-year-old has been a great experience for him.

“To be a part of this defensive unit with him, I’m looking forward to learning a lot from him, growing with him, and dominate with him as well.” Moore stated in an interview in May.

Given the talent and admiration he has for Aidan Hutchinson, if they click together, they have the potential to be one of the dangerous defensive duos in the 2026 campaign.