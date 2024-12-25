Detroit Lions Get Good News Ahead of 49ers Matchup

While the Detroit Lions have a stellar record at 13-2 heading into Week 17, some naysayers have been expressing their skepticism that the team can continue to win games considering their growing injuries. The Lions have the most players on injury reserve in the entire league, so the worrying is warranted, but now, there’s some good news on the horizon.

The Lions made some roster moves on Christmas Eve, and these point in a positive direction for the team.

Lions’ Roster Changes Are a Positive Sign

On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions made two roster changes. They waived linebacker David Long was waived, re-signed wide receiver Maurice Alexander to the practice squad.

The Lions brought on Long in November, following Alex Anzalone suffering a broken forearm in the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 17. Long was active in the past five Lions games, accounting for 70 defensive snaps, 58 special teams snaps, seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

These moves are a good sign that the Lions are getting healthy again.

“If Long clears waivers, it’s possible he’s brought back on the practice squad,” notes NFL expert and analyst Brad Berreman of SideLion Report in a December 25 feature. “But, the move to waive him is broadly a good sign.”

Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire echoes that the roster changes point towards happy news.

“In a move that indicates the team is getting a healthy return to the defensive lineup, the Detroit Lions released veteran linebacker David Long on Tuesday,” Risdon mentioned in a Christmas Eve feature.

More Stellar Moves for the Detroit Lions

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin was back at practice on Thursday, December 19, to begin his 21-day activation window from injury reserve, which is yet another positive move.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, December 23, about players on injury reserve who have a chance to be back for the team’s Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Campbell talked about Reeves-Maybin.

“We’ll see where Germ (Reeves-Maybin) is at,” Campbell said in the press conference. “He’s somebody that’s a potential candidate (to return), Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Campbell added, “We started him last week, he got a practice or two, we’re going to give him more this week, see how he feels, where it’s at. He is somebody that could potentially be brought up.”

Anzalone is expected to be healthy again for the playoffs. He had a projected 6 to 8 week recovery time estimate. On Monday, Campbell also discussed Anzalone and said he’s getting close to returning but that he’s not sure if he’ll be ready for the 49ers game. Anzalone is able to be activated from injury reserve whenever he’s healthy again, so there’s no extra waiting period for that to happen.

“It’s close,” Campbell said when asked about if Anzalone would be back for the 49ers matchup. “I don’t know about this week, (but) it’s close.”

Hearing the words “it’s close” in regards to bringing back a key linebacker are comforting, for certain. The Lions’ linebacking crew has been especially plagued with injuries. For their game against the Buffalo Bills, which they lost 48-42, Detroit was missing several of their core linebackers.