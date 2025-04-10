While the Detroit Lions Are Away, Ford Field Will Play

The Detroit Lions are in their offseason, and they’re gearing up for what will hopefully be another record-breaking season in 2025 and one that actually takes them all the way. September may seem like forever from now, but while the Detroit Lions are away from their home at Ford Field, the venue is being used to host a bevy of major concerts, as well as the Michigan Panthers football team.

So, if you’re going through Ford Field withdrawals during the offseason, here are a few reasons to hit the venue before September.

Michigan Panthers Return to Ford Field in Detroit

The fun thing about watching the Michigan Panthers, and any UFL team, really, is that you never know when you’re going to find the next NFL star. Last year, Jake Bates was so impressive with the Panthers that the Lions inked him for their starting roster, and the rest is NFL history.

The Panthers play home games at Ford Field, and while the season home opener already happened, their next home game is Sunday, April 13, against the San Antonio Brahmas.

The Panthers also play Ford Field against the Memphis Showboats on Friday, April 18th; against the DC Defenders on Sunday, May 4th; and against the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, May 13. Their final home game of the season is May 31 against the Houston Roughnecks.

In other football news, Ford Field will also host the Michigan State Spartans men’s football team against Maryland on November 29, so that’s after the Lions’ season has been well underway. That sure beats watching football in a snowstorm in late November.

“Playing at Ford Field is an exciting opportunity for Spartan football,” MSU vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller said of the November MSU game in Detroit. “The 2023 game proved that this can be a successful and enjoyable venture. I heard from fans, donors, students, and media, all of whom universally raved about their experience at Ford Field.”

Haller added, “We witnessed what the Detroit Lions experience every game, that Ford Field can be a tremendous home field advantage. Our student-athletes dream of playing in the NFL and to have the opportunity to play in that stadium is a thrill for them as well.”

Haller continued, stating that MSU “has a strong connection with the city of Detroit, and our teams have repeatedly experienced an outpouring of support in the 313. Spartan fans fill the venue and wear their Green and White with pride throughout the streets of Detroit.”

Concerts at Ford Field During the Lions Offseason

Ford Field is a regular stop for blockbuster world tours, and this summer is no exception. The venue will host a handful of the biggest tours of the summer, kicking off with AC/DC and the classic rock band’s “Power Up” tour on April 30. The Pretty Reckless opens.

Other major tours hitting the venue this summer include Post Malone on May 18; The Weeknd on May 24 and 25; Kendrick Lamar on June 10; Chris Brown on August 7 and 8; and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks after the season is well underway, on November 15.

So, if for those going through Ford Field withdrawals, there are a few reasons to make it over there before the Lions move back in.