Hi, Subscriber

While the Detroit Lions Are Away, Ford Field Will Play

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Lions' Ford Field
Getty
The Detroit Lions are away from Ford Field during the offseason, but there's still plenty of action happening at the venue.

The Detroit Lions are in their offseason, and they’re gearing up for what will hopefully be another record-breaking season in 2025 and one that actually takes them all the way. September may seem like forever from now, but while the Detroit Lions are away from their home at Ford Field, the venue is being used to host a bevy of major concerts, as well as the Michigan Panthers football team.

So, if you’re going through Ford Field withdrawals during the offseason, here are a few reasons to hit the venue before September.

Michigan Panthers Return to Ford Field in Detroit

The fun thing about watching the Michigan Panthers, and any UFL team, really, is that you never know when you’re going to find the next NFL star. Last year, Jake Bates was so impressive with the Panthers that the Lions inked him for their starting roster, and the rest is NFL history.

The Panthers play home games at Ford Field, and while the season home opener already happened, their next home game is Sunday, April 13, against the San Antonio Brahmas.

The Panthers also play Ford Field against the Memphis Showboats on Friday, April 18th; against the DC Defenders on Sunday, May 4th; and against the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, May 13. Their final home game of the season is May 31 against the Houston Roughnecks.

In other football news, Ford Field will also host the Michigan State Spartans men’s football team against Maryland on November 29, so that’s after the Lions’ season has been well underway. That sure beats watching football in a snowstorm in late November.

“Playing at Ford Field is an exciting opportunity for Spartan football,” MSU vice president and director of athletics Alan Haller said of the November MSU game in Detroit. “The 2023 game proved that this can be a successful and enjoyable venture. I heard from fans, donors, students, and media, all of whom universally raved about their experience at Ford Field.”

Haller added, “We witnessed what the Detroit Lions experience every game, that Ford Field can be a tremendous home field advantage. Our student-athletes dream of playing in the NFL and to have the opportunity to play in that stadium is a thrill for them as well.”

Haller continued, stating that MSU “has a strong connection with the city of Detroit, and our teams have repeatedly experienced an outpouring of support in the 313. Spartan fans fill the venue and wear their Green and White with pride throughout the streets of Detroit.”

Concerts at Ford Field During the Lions Offseason

Ford Field is a regular stop for blockbuster world tours, and this summer is no exception. The venue will host a handful of the biggest tours of the summer, kicking off with AC/DC and the classic rock band’s “Power Up” tour on April 30. The Pretty Reckless opens.

Other major tours hitting the venue this summer include Post Malone on May 18; The Weeknd on May 24 and 25; Kendrick Lamar on June 10; Chris Brown on August 7 and 8; and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks after the season is well underway, on November 15.

So, if for those going through Ford Field withdrawals, there are a few reasons to make it over there before the Lions move back in.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Kyle Allen's headshot K. Allen
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Roy Lopez's headshot R. Lopez
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Grant Stuard's headshot G. Stuard
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Latest Lions News Alerts

Jameson Williams : Should get fifth-year option

The Lions likely will exercise their fifth-year option on Williams this spring, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. The Lions have until May 1 to exercise an option that would guarantee Williams a salary around $15.49 million for 2026. That's well below market rate for a quality No. 2 receiver -- something Williams became in 2024 with a 58-1,001-7 line on 91 targets in 15 regular-season games. While unlikely to average more than 6-to-7 targets per game in an offense loaded with other talented playmakers, Williams should have a similar role this upcoming season under new play caller John Morton, who previously worked for the Lions in 2022 and then served as Denver's pass-game coordinator the past two years. Lions GM Brad Holmes said he'll likely pick up Williams' fifth-year option, but Holmes didn't mention a contract extension the way he did when discussing fellow 2022 first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson.

Comments

While the Detroit Lions Are Away, Ford Field Will Play

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x