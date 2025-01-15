Detroit Lions Get Bad News As Playoffs Begin

The Detroit Lions are coming off a bye week and will take on the Washington Commanders on Saturday, January 18, in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. While the Lions have plenty of things going their way this season, especially being the top seed in the NFC and earning home games throughout the playoffs, some NFL experts and analysts are already looking to the future of the franchise after this season.

The Lions’ legacy rests in a combination of maintaining stellar players, a solid coaching staff and strong management, headed up by general manager Brad Holmes. But, some of these pieces may be missing next season. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Lions will start going downhill, but it’s something to watch.

NFL Analyst Would Be ‘Really Surprised’ to See Detroit Lions Keep Either Coordinator

As head coach interviews ramp up, it’s becoming apparent that the Detroit Lions could very well lose their head coordinators. Both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are at the top of the wish lists of NFL teams, and both have already interviewed with teams.

ESPN NFL insider and expert Adam Schefter usually appears on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Mondays, but he made a special appearance on Tuesday, January 14, to talk about the head coach searches, which are heating up.

When Schefter discussed the status of the New York Jets’ head coaching search, he, of course, brought up Glenn being “square in play there” as a candidate. He then dropped some truths that could make some Lions fans tear up.

“Aaron Glenn is gonna get a job in this cycle. Ben Johnson is gonna get a job in this cycle,” Schefter said. “And I think that there’s every possibility, and probably likelihood, that the Lions are gonna be losing both their coordinators in this cycle.”

He added, “I’d be really surprised if both of them didn’t come out of this with head coaching jobs.”

Schefter specifically said that it’d be a “major upset” to him if Glenn didn’t land a head coaching job in this cycle. He tends to be in the know, so it’s possible that Schefter has some inside information about a team, perhaps the Jets, going all in on Glenn.

Lions HC Dan Campbell Talks Status of Coordinators’ Job Search

While the Detroit Lions are focused on the immediate task of getting to the Super Bowl, people want to know about the status of Glenn and Johnson and their futures. During a Monday, January 13, chat with press, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked if he’d talked to either of his coordinators about their head coach situation or had received any updates from them about the interviews they’ve already finished.

“Well, why would I want to know that? You think I want them to leave?” Campbell said, smiling. It’s a good point. They say ignorance is bliss. Both Glenn and Johnson have helped the Lions notch a 15-2 record, which isn’t a small accomplishment.

Campbell added, “I’ve got an idea of how they’re doing. I have not run in there and asked if they’re leaving yet. I didn’t do that. At some point today, I’ll talk to them about what transpired.”