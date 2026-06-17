Detroit Lions Have Waived Wide Receiver

Looking to boost their offensive attack under new coordinator Drew Petzing, the Detroit Lions have signed a trio of United Football League wide receivers, including Tarik Black, Lucky Jackson, and Tay Martin.

General manager Brad Holmes is hoping that they can help offset the loss of Kendrick Law, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL. But while the Lions have brought in the new trio on offense, they are also saying goodbye to another offensive weapon.

The Detroit Lions Are Waiving Wide Receiver Kyre Duplessis

It looks as though the time of wide receiver Kyre Duplessis with the organization is over, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The news was confirmed by Lions beat writer Mike Payton, who wrote the following on X:

“The Lions have waived WR Kyre Duplessis. That puts them at 90 players. They have one open spot to fill before camp.”

Duplessis, who was never drafted into the NFL, played four seasons with Coastal Carolina before transferring to Delaware, where he amassed 824 total yards while hauling in 60 receptions and five touchdowns.

The Lions Signed A Trio Of UFL Wide Receivers

Before waiving Kyrie Duplessis, the Lions signed a trio of wideouts from the UFL, including two players who had just helped their respective club win a championship.

Arriving in Detroit are Tay Martin, Tarik Black, and Lucky Jackson, the latter pair of whom helped the Louisville Kings secure the UFL championship. Meanwhile, Martin saw time with the Columbus Aviators.