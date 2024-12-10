Detroit Lions Get Good News on Injury Front

The Detroit Lions are in need of some good news when it comes to injuries, and thankfully, they have some.

The Detroit Lions are enjoying quite a run, as the team is 12-1 ahead of their matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Lions have also secured a playoff spot, but even with all the positive news, there’s a cloud hanging over the team in the form of injuries.

Thankfully, the Lions are getting some good news on the injury front, and it’s just in time for the road to the playoffs.

Detroit Lions Fan Favorite Offers Injury Update

Losing linebacker Alex Anzalone to a broken arm was an “oh, no” moment for the Lions in Week 11.

But, the good news is that Anzalone is shaping up for a late season or playoff return, according to head coach Dan Campbell. On top of that, now, Anzalone is updating fans about his recovery.

During an appearance on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast” on December 4, Anzalone was asked about his recovery and how he’s doing.

“They do a good job of not putting players in harm’s way (in Detroit) as opposed to many places around the league, or how traditionally the NFL is viewed,” he replied. “I’m just doing everything I can to accelerate the bone healing, whether it’s hyperbaric or different things in the training room. They have a million and one things you can do, they call it osteoblasts. So I’m doing everything I can, whether it’s six weeks or (less), I’m getting an x-ray soon. Who knows what the x-ray is going to say.”

Anzalone isn’t able to participate at practice yet, but he says he’s been around the Lions building and trying to stay close as he rehabs.

“I’m not in the meetings as much. I drop in when I can because my rehab post-surgery is starting to get a little more extensive (with) my workouts and running,” he said. “Usually, we do that during meeting times and then I’m out there for practice and walkthroughs. I try to stop in.”

Alex Anzalone is Motivating Jack Campbell

Anzalone also said he’s been working with linebacker Jack Campbell and tries to give him a boost on and off the field.

“I talk to him after every game, and he’s hard on himself,” he said on the podcast. “I just try to help loosen him up a little bit and not take football so serious. Even a guy like Kwon (Alexander) who we’re going to rely on a lot. Talking to him, trying to relay the information kind of like how we learned it in New Orleans. (I) just help out at walkthroughs with different guys.”

It’s great to see Anzalone taking his rehab seriously and doing what he can to make sure he gets back to the team as soon as possible. Considering the Lions’ rash of injuries, especially on defense, he’s needed.

NBA writer and expert Brad Berreman of SideLion Report also gives props to Anzalone for how he’s been handling his injury.

“Even though his injury was frustrating, Anzalone hasn’t quit working and he hasn’t stopped building his teammates up,” Berreman stated in a December 10 piece. “That investment has been important to Detroit’s defense continuing to play well in is absence.”