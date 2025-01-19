Detroit Lions Hunted Down By Washington Commanders

The Detroit Lions fell to the Washington Commanders in one of the biggest upsets in recent memory, as they lose in the den 45-31. In a year filled with injury, hope, knowing coordinators are leaving, and what was a SuperBowl or Bust season, this was the worst ending to a storybook year.

Detroit struggled a lot with turnovers in the first half, with 14 commander points coming off of a Jared Goff fumble and pick-six. Sloppy play was a major factor, but because of a lack of pressure on quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington would make 5 trips to Detroit territory in the half. Throughout the game, horrific defensive plays and offense choking on turnovers is what ultimately ended the Lions season.

First Quarter: Despite getting a short field to start, the Lions were a 3 and out to start. Washington moved the ball downfield early, before getting stuffed on 4th and 1. After regaining possession, Goff to Jameson Williams got the offense moving, followed by a massive run and pass to Jahmyr Gibbs to get deep into Washington territory for a touchdown. Washington would get the ball moving downfield again, but failed to get into the red zone, leading to a 47-yard field goal. Getting the ball back at the 27-yard line, Detroit would instantly move the ball downfield, with two massive first down plays from Sam LaPorta, and a 33-yard gain from Gibbs, before a fumble ended the red zone trip for Detroit. End of 1st quarter: Detroit 7, Washington 3.

Second Quarter: Washington pushed the ball into the red zone, and after a questionable call by officials, scored a touchdown. Detroit responded by going back into Washington territory with big gains from Amon Ra St. Brown and Gibbs, before a touchdown pass to LaPorta put the Lions back up. Washington would respond with a massive 59-yard touchdown to put the Commanders back up. Detroit would try to respond, but a pick-six from Goff would extend the Commanders lead to 10. Terry Bridgewater would enter the game for Goff, who would be evaluated for a concussion. But Jameson Williams would go 61 yards for a major touchdown to put the game back within one score. Washington would get back into the red zone, and a Zach Ertz touchdown would keep it a two-score game. Lions would move the ball again before another Goff interception ended the first half. Washington 31, Detroit 21.

Third Quarter: Washington got the ball first, but Detroit would force the first Washington punt on the day. Detroit started playing their game from here, with Montgomery pounding the ball inside and wearing out the defense. Detroit marched the ball into Washington territory, before Gibbs ran it in for a second touchdown, first of the second half. Washington would get the ball, and a major penalty, but would end the 3rd quarter in Detroit territory. Washington 31, Detroit 28.

Fourth Quarter: Detroit would force a 4th down, before a penalty led to a fresh set of downs and a Washington touchdown. Detroit would take over the ball and quickly move downfield, before another Detroit interception. Washington would take the ball into Detroit territory without resistance, leading to a Washington touchdown. Detroit would move downfield again, resulting in a field goal. But the game was decided by now. Washington wins 45-31.

There are several takeaways from this game. The Lions were decimated by injuries, which is why Washington ran on them so easily. The turnover margin was so high that no team could overcome it. Most importantly, the Lions need to do some major soul-searching this off-season. There is no excuse for how they played. Whoever suits up needs to be ready to play whether they’re a backup or a hall of famer.

There is blame, and it’s okay to be angry, but the truth is that it isn’t the end of the road for the Lions. They need to make more win-now moves, and they can’t rely on just the next man up and internal development.

To the victor goes the spoils. Commanders, nothing but respect.

Detroit Lions, you have a lot of soul searching to do this off-season. Coordinators, more talent, the draft, conditioning and medical staff.

This is on everyone.