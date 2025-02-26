Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Lions Drop Big News on Aidan Hutchinson

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions
Getty
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has dropped some major news about the state of the team's future with Aidan Hutchinson.

The Detroit Lions are looking ahead to the future of the franchise, and that means locking down guys with extended contracts before they have a chance to start looking elsewhere. They’ve already gone through a ton of coaching changes during the offseason, most notably losing Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets and Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears.

Even with the coaching changes, when it comes to players, the Lions remain mostly intact, at least for now. Unfortunately, last season, one of the team’s biggest stars, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, experienced a broken left tibia and fibula in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. That took him out for the rest of the season, but he’s expected to make a full return in 2025.

Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson News

The Lions could work out an extension with Hutchinson during the offseason, and given that he’s one of the team’s best players, many fans would love to see this Michigan graduate with the team for years to come.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes spoke with the media on Tuesday, February 25, during the NFL Scouting Combine and dropped a big update about Hutchinson, saying that the team is in the planning stages of an extension for him. Hutchinson has appeared in 39 career games and clocked 82 solo tackles, 30 TFLs, 65 QB hits and, what he’s known for, 28.5 sacks.

Holmes was also asked if the Lions has the budget to sign another premier pass rusher with the rising cost of it, to which he said likely not.

So, don’t expect any huge-named pass rushers added to the roster this time around.

Dan Campbell Shares Coaching Update

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell also spoke with reporters on Tuesday from the NFL Combine and discussed the major changes on his coaching staff. It’s one of the first times Campbell has gotten really in-depth about the state of the Lions’ coaches, so his appearance, of course, was of great interest.

“I told Ben (Johnson) and A.G. (Aaron Glenn) the same thing when they were leaving,” Campbell said. “The most important thing you’ll have to do is hire your staff. I had to do that already one time, and then over the course of the last four years, other coaches that have come and gone.”

Campbell elaborated, stating, “This is kind of phase two, to reload the coordinators and different position coaches. I wanted to take my time and do it right. A lot of interviews, a lot. Really sat them down, got to know them. Figure them out a little bit. The football is there, but it’s really about the match and the chemistry. I’m big on that, so that was a big part of it. I think we got it right.”

Campbell also elaborated on the statement that he’s been doing a lot of interviews to get the coaching staff correct. When asked how many interviews he conducted to find the right candidates for his coaching staff, he dropped a big number, saying that he knows it was around 24, but “somebody told me it was 26…but, a lot.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Detroit Lions Drop Big News on Aidan Hutchinson

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x