Detroit Lions Spice Up Offseason With Major Announcement

The offseason is usually a quieter time when it comes to big NFL news, but the Detroit Lions are changing that a bit with a major announcement to their followers.

The Lions, of course, enjoyed a stellar 2024, ending the regular season 15-2, the best in the history of the franchise, and earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Sadly, they lost in the Divisional Round to the Washington Commanders, but there’s no use is dwelling on the past.

Big Detroit Lions Announcement

Of course, a lot will look different for the Detroit Lions in the 2025 season. They have a new batch of head coordinators, and they’ve also switched up the rest of their coaching staff. But, one thing won’t change, and that’s the name of their beloved indoor venue.

On Friday, March 28, the Detroit Lions and Ford Motor Company announced that they are extending their stadium naming rights agreement through at least the 2036 season, according to the official team announcement.

The Detroit Lions have played at Ford Field since 2002, which makes it the second longest tenured naming rights partnership in the NFL, according to the announcement. Also, since first opening doors in 2002, Ford Field has hosted more than 30 million visitors.

“Renewing our relationship with Ford Motor Company has always been a top priority for us,” Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. “Ford was an integral partner in our move back to downtown Detroit in 2002 and continues to be valuable to the growth of our brand.”

He added, “We are proud to have an iconic, Detroit founded company’s name on our building for the foreseeable future.”

“Ford and the Lions are perfect partners – two iconic organizations that are both deeply rooted in Detroit,” added Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Ever since Bill Ford spearheaded bringing Ford Field downtown, this stadium has helped drive Detroit’s comeback and hosted some of the biggest events in sports and entertainment.”

He continued, “And just like our hometown, our Ford and Lions teams are defined by hard work and grit. So, we couldn’t be prouder to have the Lions and their fans keep calling their home ‘Ford Field.'”

Music and More at Ford Field

Of course, it’s not just sports at Ford Field. Any good Motor City residents has been to the stadium for at least one concert, too. Since opening in 2002, the venue has hosted major tour, such as from the likes of Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, The Rolling Stones, Eminem, Kid Rock and Garth Brooks.

Country music star Kenny Chesney holds the venue’s concert attendance. He hosted 560,000 attendees across 12 performances in downtown Detroit back in 2023, so it would be hard to top that. For the 2025 season, the venue looks to host acts such as Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA, AC/DC for their reunion tour, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Chris Brown, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks and more, as well as the Michigan State versus Maryland college football game.

So, Lions fans can rest easy that they’ll be able to call Ford Field home for at least another decade and some change.