Detroit Lions Praised for Sneaky Good Offseason Move

The 2025 NFL draft is in the books, and everyone and their second cousin seems to have an opinion about each NFL team’s draft class. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, while the team has gotten mixed reviews for its draft class, there are certainly some bright spots. One choice, in particular, is drawing high grades when it comes to the Lions’ 2025 draft selections, which is a good thing for Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes and the team.

This player is seen as a high-value pick without the big price tag, which is part of Holmes’ general brand when it comes to snagging Lions players.

New Player is a ‘Fantastic Asset’ for the Detroit Lions

In a May 3 feature for SideLion Report, NFL analyst and expert Brad Berreman calls LSU guard Miles Frazier a “fantastic asset” for the Detroit Lions. The Lions drafted him in the fifth round as the No. 171 overall pick.

“Frazier may eventually start at either guard spot for the Lions,” he noted in the piece. “Or maybe he’s a future stalwart at center once (offensive lineman Frank) Ragnow is ready to call it a career. The options are wide-ranging, adding to the value Frazier brings to the table as a fifth-round pick who probably should have been drafted sooner.”

Russell Brown of Lions Wire also gushed over the player, stating, “His first step and lateral quickness could make him a force in the middle if something were to happen with Frank Ragnow, especially with questions surrounding Ragnow’s longevity due to his injury history.”

‘A Starting-Caliber Skill Set’

In a May 2 feature for Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski lays out each NFL team’s best value selection in the draft. “Each organization has a philosophical approach that will vary, thus creating a prism in how it views prospects,” he noted. “Once team needs, medical reports and interviews are added to the mix, a front office’s approach will vary greatly.”

So, what makes for a draft pick with a great value? “While looking at some of the biggest value selections of the draft, they can often be found at a devalued positions, specifically running back, which featured a strong position class this year,” Sobleski noted. “A couple of other teams benefit from contemporaries not being as high on the quarterback class.”

For Detroit, Sobleski also loves Frazier, calling him a player with a “starting-caliber skill set” but coming in at a lower cost. “The Detroit Lions weren’t content with simply fielding one of the game’s best offensive lines. General manager Brad Holmes continued to reload and improve the unit with a pair of draft picks in this year’s class,” Sobleski stated in the piece.

He adds that picking Tate Ratledge in the second round “should answer any questions at right guard after veteran Kevin Zeitler left in free agency to join the Tennessee Titans” but that picking Frazier is “arguably a better value.”

“Frazier also brings a starting-caliber skill set at a much lower price,” he added. “He could realistically challenge the soon-to-be 33-year-old Graham Glasgow and Christian Mahogany to eventually take over left guard after starting at both guard spots and left tackle throughout his collegiate career.”