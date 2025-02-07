Detroit Lions Receive Bad News in Offseason

The 2024-25 NFL season is about to wrap up with the Super Bowl taking place on Sunday, February 9, with the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. The Lions, of course, didn’t make it to the big game, but plenty of Lions players and staffers were at the NFL Honors on Thursday, February 6.

Unfortunately, one of the Lions’ top staffers won at the NFL Honors, but it’s a staffer who’s long gone.

Former Lions Name Wins Big at NFL Honors

Ben Johnson was with the Detroit Lions from 2019 through 2025, with him taking on the offensive coordinator’s run with the Lions starting in 2022. His Lions run was so successful that it scored him a head coaching gig with the Chicago Bears.

Now, Johnson has been named the 2024 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. It wasn’t a small win, either, as Johnson took the honor with a lopsided 364 points and 29 first-place votes.

While the Lions should have some pride in Johnson getting honors, it kind of pours salt in the wound of Johnson not only leaving the Lions for a head coaching opportunity but also going to a rival in the NFC North. Losing a coach who’s so respected that he won the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by a landside feels good and bad at the same time.

Behind Johnson on the tally were Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores with 143 points and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, now the head coach of the New York Jets, with 110 points. Rounding out the top five were Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with 109 points and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady with 73 points.

Detroit led the NFL’s offense this season with 33.2 points per game. They were also second in yards per game at 409.5.

With the Chicago Bears, Johnson will help train second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who was the top pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Johnson famously trained Lions quarterback Jared Goff and has helped Goff play the best football of his career in the Motor City.

More Lions Action at the NFL Honors

Goff and his wife, model Christen Harper, were also at the NFL Honors and made quite the announcement. Harper is expecting.

After fans noticed Harper cradling her stomach on the red carpet, NFL insider Jeff Darlington took to X to confirm that Good and Harper are expecting their first child together.

“Congratulations to Christen and Jared Goff, who will welcome their first baby this offseason!” Darlington stated. “Christen and Jared are here on the red carpet for NFL Honors, where Jared is nominated for MVP and Man of the Year. An exciting time for two amazing people will make such great parents.”

Goff was attending the NFL Honors event as a MVP finalist for the first time in his career He was also one of 32 nominees for this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Goff finished fifth in NFL MVP voting, but even though he didn’t win, he was the first Detroit Lions player to get votes for the MVP honors since Barry Sanders in 1997. Goff recorded 4,629 passing yards and a career-high 37 touchdowns this season, and the Lions ended the season with a 15-2 record.