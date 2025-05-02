Detroit Lions Recruit Hates Michigan, But That’s OK

The Detroit Lions have a roster of new players in the fold following the 2025 NFL Draft, and while some have never stepped foot in Michigan, others are familiar with the Great Lakes State. Either way, the new players will have to get used to steamy, humid summers and long, cold winters, because they’re bona fide Michiganders now.

One of the newest members of the Detroit Lions’ squad is not a fan of Michigan, and he is making his stance clear.

New Lions Player Dislikes the Wolverines

Anyone who is an Ohio State fan has a bitter feeling about the University of Michigan and Michigan, in general. Such is the case with one Detroit Lions player who was drafted from Ohio State. When defensive lineman Tyleik Williams gave his introduction to the new team, he was honest that he is not a fan of Michigan but also made it clear that he is thrilled to be with the Detroit Lions.

“It’s definitely crazy,” Williams said after being introduced by the team. Detroit picked Williams as the team’s No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

“I’ve learned to hate this state for the last four years,” Williams added. “But getting drafted, I’m just happy. I can put all that behind me. Of course, I’m still Team Up North. I’m still not going to say it, but I’m just happy I’m here.”

The Michigan and Ohio State rivalry is pretty much as old as the game of football itself, so it’s no surprise that Williams is holding onto it. He will likely have extra motivation when the Lions play the Chargers, since former Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh now coaches in Los Angeles.

Detroit Lions Get Graded for 2025 Draft Picks

The Lions are getting mixed reviews for their 2025 NFL draft choices. Draft analyst and expert Chad Reuter of the NFL gave the team a B for their draft class in an April 26 piece, stating that Detroit “chose to take the talented Williams over an edge rusher, offensive lineman or receiver in Round 1.”

He added, “Time will tell as to whether they found value in hard-nosed guard Ratledge in Round 2 and receiver TeSlaa in Round 3, with the latter player secured via an unusual trade in which Detroit moved up in the round by shipping Jacksonville a pair of 2026 Day 2 picks, getting a sixth-rounder this year and next year in return.”

Meanwhile, in an April 27 feature for ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Lions a C+, which is not so great. “I had the Lions taking an edge rusher in Round 1 in all four of those mock drafts I mentioned,” he said. “Twice it was James Pearce Jr., then it was Oluwafemi Oladejo, and finally it was Donovan Ezeiruaku. Part of that is because of the value — there are really solid pass rushers to be had late in Round 1, where Detroit was poised to make its first pick.”

He added, “Part of that is because it’s a severe need for this roster. Aidan Hutchinson led the Lions in sacks last season, racking up 7.5, doing so in just five games. When he broke his leg in mid-October, the pass rush struggled the rest of the season; no other player had more than Za’Darius Smith‘s four sacks.”