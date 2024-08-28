Detroit Lions Make Crucial Decision on Third Quarterback

The Detroit Lions have solidified their initial 53-man roster, and now, they’re re-signing some players to their practice squad who didn’t make the main roster. Only two quarterbacks made the Lions’ initial tally, Jared Goff and Hendon Hooker, so it’s not surprising that the Lions have re-signed a third quarterback, Jake Fromm, to be on their practice squad.

Jake Fromm Makes the Cut

The Lions have re-signed Fromm to their practice squad, according to NFL Network expert Mike Garafolo. He sent out a message on X on August 28 stating, “The Lions are bringing back QB Jake Fromm as a member of their practice squad, source says.”

The Lions brought Jake Fromm on as a late-camp pickup in the middle of the preseason, when Hooker was recovering from a concussion. Hooker healed quickly enough to appear in all three of the Lions’ preseason games, and Detroit also had another quarterback at the time in Nate Sudfeld, so Fromm’s future seemed in question. But, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell decided to play Fromm in the last two drives of the final preseason game. Fromm completed an impressive 6-of-8 passes for 89 yards, which got Detroit to a field goal and late-game drive.

“Man, I like Fromm,” Campbell said after the Lions’ final preseason game on August 25 via the Detroit Free Press. “The kid can play a little ball. There’s something about him. He understands where his answers are at, what to do with the football.”

Campbell added, via Sports Illustrated, “It’s encouraging. It’s good to see, and I know this. He’s got my antenna up. I mean, I see him. So, what does that mean? I don’t quite know yet, but I know this is that he’s intriguing. He’s got a little football player in him.”

Sudfeld, the team’s other quarterback, didn’t make the 53-man roster. It’s unknown whether the Lions will re-sign him to the practice squad.

Sudfeld started the Detroit Lions’ first two preseason games but sat out the final preseason game. The Lions signed him before the 2022 season to a one-year deal as a backup quarterback, and he played in two games. He missed the full 2023 season due to a torn ACL that he suffered in training camp.

More Additions to the Detroit Lions’ Practice Squad

In addition to Fromm, the Detroit Lions are making moves to sign other players to their practice squad, both players that didn’t make their 53-man roster and players outside of the Lions franchise. The Lions have have signed former Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick via NFL expert Adam Schefter of ESPN. “On behalf of everyone in the organization, I just can’t say enough great things about the type of player, the person, Tim Patrick while he has been a Bronco for the past seven seasons,” Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday, August 27, via ESPN.

The Lions have also inked wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones via NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, EDGE Mitchell Agude via Schefter and offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press to their practice squad.