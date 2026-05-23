Detroit Lions TE Tyler Conklin Officially Warns The Rest Of The NFL

As part of the offseason work of Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, tight end Tyler Conklin, a Michigan native, was signed to a one-year contract carrying a $1.3 million base salary and a $1.075 million cap hit.

Conklin, who is from the Detroit suburb of Chesterfield, played last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, and now gets a chance to play for his hometown team that is looking to show last season’s miss of the NFL postseason was an anomaly.

Having already been around several of his new teammates and coaches, Conklin delivered a message that Lions fans are going to be fired up by.

New Detroit Lions Tight End Tyler Conklin Puts The NFL On Notice

While interviewing with Woodward Sports, Conklin said that he’s immediately noticed a mentality in the organization of wanting not to let the setbacks of the past repeat.

“I haven’t been here that long, but I have noticed, first, I think there’s a feeling in the building of like, how disappointed everybody is,” Conklin said. “And last year, I think that’s important, right? Because a lot of times, a lot of people or a team, or overall a whole team is coming in and is like, ‘It’s a new year!’, whatever. Like, ‘It’ll be better this year, we’ll make the playoffs.’

Conklin continued:

“I think the disappointment and the feeling of, ‘Oh, like we really disappointed ourselves’ is the big thing I’ve noticed of like, ‘We’re not letting that happen again’. Like that kind of feeling. And no one really talks about, it’s not said a ton – but you just get that thing of, ‘We’re not gonna let that happen again.’ And I mean, you could talk on and on about just how well they’ve drafted, the type of people they’ve drafted, the type of people they’ve brought in. That was one of the things I was excited about. I feel like I fit well in that, like when they were looking for vets to come in, people who do things the right way, people who play hard, who play the game the right way. I feel like I fit that, and that was one of the reasons why I was excited to be here.”

Tyler Conklin Believes The Lions Have The Talent To Win

Conklin, who caught 7 passes for 101 yards (14.4 yards per catch) and rushed once for two yards last season in 13 games for the Chargers, believes that the Lions have the opportunity to claim the NFL’s biggest prize this time around.

“I mean, the way everybody works, it’s exciting, right?” he said. “I hate being here this time of the year and talking about what could be, your Super Bowls or playoffs, right? Everyone wants to win a Super Bowl, everybody wants to go to the playoffs. Everybody thinks they can do it, you wouldn’t be playing the sport if you didn’t think you could do it.”

“I definitely think from a talent level, obviously, you have that portion of it…and being there the short amount of time I’ve been there, that feeling of disappointment is a refreshing feeling.”