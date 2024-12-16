Lions Get Devastating Injury News After Loss to Bills

Alim McNeill walks off the field after suffering an injury against the Buffalo Bills.

After giving up 48 points to the Buffalo Bills in what was their second loss of the season, the Detroit Lions may have more bad news ahead for their defense.

The Lions suffered a series of potentially devastating injuries in the 48-42 loss on Sunday, with head coach Dan Campbell saying after the game that a trio of key players might be lost for the rest of the season.

The news comes amid a spate of other injuries for the Lions on defense, with Sunday’s loss making the remaining three games of the season all the more important.

Lions May Lose Two Players

As reporter Tim Twentyman noted after the game, Campbell had a bad feeling on two players who went down during the game.

“Dan Campbell said he doesn’t fell good about injuries to Alim McNeill and Carlton Davis III. Thinks they could be season ending,” Twentyman shared in a post on X.

McNeill suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss and was ruled out, while Davis was lost at the start of the second half with a jaw injury. The Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey also went down with what appeared to be a fractured leg, meaning three key defensive players could be gone.

Campbell said the team would know more after the players undergo testing on Monday, but struck a pessimistic note while talking to reporters.