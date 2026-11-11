Lions Coach Gives Troubling Update on Two Starters

The Detroit Lions were without starters Cade Mays, D.J. Reed, and D.J. Wonnum in Week 9. Head coach Dan Campbell admitted that while he expects Wonnum to return after passing concussion protocol, he does not expect Reed to return from his hip injury or Mays from his ankle.

“Wonnum, he’s cleared his first obstacle,” said Campbell on Wonnum passing concussion protocol. “Second obstacle here. So he’s going to be able to practice today; as long as he gets through practice, he should be good to go.”

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He was not nearly as optimistic about Mays and Reed.

“I don’t see Cade and Reed practicing today,” stated Campbell. “They’ve probably got a way outside shot of plan, way, way, way outside shot. They could.”

Campbell was asked if both would travel with the team to Germany. He made it clear that they would, but their status for the game on Sunday was up in the air.

“I honestly, for both of them, it’s really more about, do we feel like they could play or not play, more than the travel for them,” said Campbell.

Mays has missed the past two weeks. Reed missed his first game in Week 9.

Detroit Lions Expected to be Without Two Key Starters in Week 10

The biggest loss will be Reed. Reed has been the Lions’ best cornerback in an unstable cornerback room. Without him, they have four different options that they rotate. Rock Ya-Sin mixes in with Khalil Dorsey and Ennis Rakestraw. Roger McCreary mans the slot in nickel situations and moves to the outside in base.

Between the four of them, they have depth, but do not have a starter as strong as Reed. Detroit could have added a cornerback at the NFL trade deadline, but stayed put. They added a safety, and if Kerby Joseph comes back, they could lean into safety Brian Branch in the slot.

Then, McCreary could play on the outside more.

Lions Expected to Be Without Cade Mays for Seventh Game

Mays was expected to be a notable free agent signing to start at center. However, he injured his wrist and missed the first five games. He returned in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers and struggled. Then, he got hurt again in Week 8. He missed Week 9 and is trending towards missing Week 10.

The issue with Mays is that the team gave him a notable contract in free agency. Soon-to-be free agent Juice Scruggs has been the better and more reliable option for the team.

So, they are not missing out on Mays. However, losing Mays does set up a bigger question in the offseason. The Lions play the New England Patriots in Germany in Week 10.