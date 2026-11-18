The Detroit Lions starting cornerback D.J. Reed has missed the past two weeks with a hip injury. He returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant, according to the team’s practice report.

The upgrade is significant considering he is the Lions’ best cornerback. Their cornerback room has been one of their biggest issues throughout the season. On top of that, the team just lost their two best defenders, Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson in the past three weeks.

So, his return would be welcome. It was only an estimated report, but it does signal him being on track to take the field this week.

Detroit Lions Could Get D.J. Reed Back in Week 11

Reed is a former fifth-round pick taken 142nd overall in the 2018 NFL draft. He only started in two games in his first two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, but started to catch on with the Seattle Seahawks in his third NFL season.

After making 8 starts in his first season with the Seahawks, he made 14 starts in 2021, then he signed a three-year, $33M deal with the New York Jets in free agency. He was a starter for three seasons in New York.

After holding down the starting job for those past years, the Detroit Lions liked what they saw and signed him to a 3-year $48M extension.

Reed only played in 11 games during the first year of his extension, and has been up and down in the second year. However, with the Lions’ cornerback troubles, he has been their most consistent option. So, getting him back would be a welcome pressence.

Lions Have CB Troubles

Rock Ya-Sin started the season across from Reed. However, he struggled and got injured, so the team started to play Roger McCreary, who is their starting slot on the outside.

When McCreary would have to go into the slot, they would bring in second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw. However, Rakestraw has struggled as well, and the team started to bench him for special teams asset Khalil Dorsey.

With Reed out, it has mostly been McCreary playing outside across from Dorsey and Ya-Sin. Then, when McCreary slides into the slot, Dorsey and Ya-Sin are on the outside.

The Lions are finally starting to get some good news in their secondary after disappointing injuries up front. Beyond Reed coming back, the team is expected to get Kerby Joseph into the lineup this week as well.

So they are going to get two significant additions into the secondary as two key pieces in the front-end league. The team takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Week 11. We will see what the secondary looks like and if the additions in the back end can offset the lack of talent up front.