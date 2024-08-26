Lions Cut Rookie Minicamp Standout, WR Trade Deadline Acquisition: Reports

As anticipated, the Detroit Lions are departing with some notable wide receivers to get their roster down to 53 players. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on August 26 that the Lions released veteran wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The Lions acquired Peoples-Jones in a deal at the trade deadline from the Cleveland Browns just last year.

“The Lions are releasing WR Peoples-Jones, per sources,” wrote Schultz on X (formerly Twitter).

“Acquired in a trade last year, DPJ found himself in a crowded receiver room but should have a chance to catch on with a new team in the coming day.”

Schultz also reported that the Lions cut former undrafted free agent receiver Kaden Davis.

The Lions signed Davis after he looked impressive during his rookie minicamp tryout in May. Davis, who is actually in his third NFL season, showed flashes during the preseason as well. In Week 2, he scored a 61-yard touchdown.

Lions Release Donovan Peoples-Jones Less Than a Year After Acquiring Him

The Lions landed Peoples-Jones from the Browns on October 31 in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick. He added depth to Detroit’s receiver room last season, but he was expected to take on a much bigger role this fall after the departure of Josh Reynolds this past spring.

However, Peoples-Jones failed to differentiate himself among Detroit’s other depth receivers.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke about how disappointing that was hours prior to People-Jones’ release.

“DPJ and Fountain are big guys, have length to them and for their size, they can run pretty good … you wish that would show up a lot more,” Campbell told reporters on August 26, via MLive.com’s Kory E. Woods.

Peoples-Jones posted 5 catches for 58 yards in eight games for the Lions last season. He played just 72 offensive snaps in those eight contests.

Although the Lions only gave up a mid-Day 3 selection to get Peoples-Jones, that production was very underwhelming considering the 25-year-old receiver surpassed the 800-yard mark in receiving just two years ago for the Browns.

Lions Cut WR Kaden Davis

In addition to Peoples-Jones, the Lions departed with Davis on August 26.

Davis has never appeared in an NFL regular season game, so he is obviously inexperienced. But he was very productive during the 2024 preseason. Davis finished third among Lions receivers with 5 receptions for 96 yards.

SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman argued the Lions didn’t retain Davis for their final roster because the team didn’t have a defined role for the 25-year-old.

“Unfortunately for Davis, he wasn’t the big-bodied receiver the Lions were looking for,” Reisman wrote. “And while he could play the Z-receiver role in Detroit’s offense, they already have several options there, including Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“And in terms of the smaller-bodied receivers, the Lions already have Kalif Raymond and roster-hopeful Isaiah Williams.”

However, Reisman concluded that Davis could return to the team’s practice squad.

Davis began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Denver Broncos in 2022. The Broncos released him on August 16 of that year but eventually brought him back on their practice squad.

Davis spent the 2023 season on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

In 2023, he also played for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL. He posted 416 all-purpose yards in five games.