Lions Predicted to Part Ways With Former Starting WR

Risdon added that the Lions could potentially look to free agency if they decide to keep five wide receivers on the roster.

“A potential 5th wideout, if the Lions want one, can come from the current group after they’re cut and sifted through. It could come from another roster,” Risdon wrote. “Or it might not come at all, with the Lions relying on practice squad promotions all year on an as-needed basis.”

The Lions landed Peoples-Jones close to an hour before the NFL trade deadline in 2023, sending a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Browns. The Lions needed depth at the time after veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. left the team due to personal family matters.

At the time, Peoples-Jones earned some praise from Lions general manager Brad Holmes for his experience and versatility.

“He brings versatility. He’s a big guy, he’s got good contested catch skills, he can play outside, he can play inside,” Holmes said, via ESPN. “He’s a very smart player, he’s been very, very durable. He fits everything that we’re about. So, I think he’ll fit in just fine. He’s another flavor that we’re adding to our mix. So, it’s a lot of things that he can do for us.”

This was a nice slant route by Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones appeared in eight games, starting one game and making five catches for 58 yards. He appeared in all three of the team’s playoff games but made no catches.

Peoples-Jones also started five games for the Browns before coming to Detroit, adding eight catches for 97 yards.

Big Role for Third-Year Receiver

The Lions have a big role to fill in the wide receiving corps after the departure of last year’s No. 2, Josh Reynolds. Williams appears to be headed to that role after some standout performances in training camp and praise from head coach Dan Campbell.

After the team’s first round of practices in May, Campbell said Williams appeared to be a “man on a mission.”