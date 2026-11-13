Drake Maye Delivers Message on Facing Lions After Being ‘Humbled’

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is aiming to have a short memory when he faces the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Patriots quarterback threw three interceptions in a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers, dropping his team to 5-4. He and the Patriots now travel overseas to face an improving Lions defense, and Maye said he needs to put the past behind him quickly.

Drake Maye Trying to Stay Steady Against Lions

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Maye said he’s trying to avoid distractions of traveling to Munich, Germany, to instead focus on rebounding.

“I think just try not to get lost in why we’re coming over here, to play a game and to win a football game,” Maye said.

The Patriots quarterback added that he needs to get back to the basics, not worrying about the poor performance against Detroit’s division rival.

“I think you’re trying to not to get too high or low through the highs and lows,” Maye said. “That’s part of this game, especially this position. This game will humble you and also give you some special moments for the rest of your life to remember, so just reminding (myself of) that and just trusting my work throughout the week, trusting my teammates, my coaches and just going out there and trusting my ability.”

Lions Improving on Defense

After a rough start to the season, Detroit’s defense has been steadily improving — thanks in part to the return of safety Brian Branch. Though the other teams in the NFC North were busy at the recently passed trade deadline, the Lions opted to stay pat.

Head coach Dan Campbell said he felt confident in the improving group on the field, saying the team didn’t need any big moves.

“I feel good,” Campbell said, via 97.1 The Ticket. “We love our guys, man. I love our guys. These guys are competitive, there’s been constant, consistent improvement, and we’re pretty good with depth right now. I think we’re in a good spot here, man, as long as these guys just keep improving, keep trying to correct all the little things and we keep gaining confidence and finding ways to win. That’s what it’s about.”

Campbell was asked about what he thought of Detroit’s divisional rivals making improvements, especially in such a competitive division. But the Lions coach only had one thing on his mind.

“Nothing,” he said in response to his thought of the NFC North trades. “We gotta get ready to play New England. I know what our squad looks like, I know who they are, and we’re gonna have them ready to play and ready to compete. That’s what I know.”