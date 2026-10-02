Lions OC Drew Petzing Has Family Business to Handle Against Panthers

The Detroit Lions, who survived another close call in their Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets at Ford Field, hope to improve their record to 3-1 when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday evening.

For new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, it affords him an opportunity to go against his brother Dean, who is an offensive assistant with the Panthers.

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing Sends Brotherly Jab To Dean Petzing

Following practice on Thursday, Drew Petzing explained that he naturally has love for his brother Dean, but said as only a brother could – he hopes he has a bad game on Sunday.

“Obviously, I love him, and he’s very close to me,” Petzing said on Thursday. “But on Sunday, I hope he has a really bad game.”

Petzing continued by saying that he and Dean have competed against one another plenty throughout their lives, and they both want to win their upcoming matchup.

“In my life, I’ve gone against him a lot, video games, etc.,” Petzing said. “I think it’s probably more stressful on my parents than it is on us. We just want to win. I think he probably wants to beat us by 50 and I want him to lose by 50. I don’t think that’s ever going to change.

“Our parents are going to be stressed out and probably just want a really high-scoring game on both accounts, or a tie game if that could ever happen. But it’s fun. I talk to him. I wouldn’t say it’s any different. I really don’t treat it any different.”

The Lions and Panthers will kick-off on Sunday evening beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Lions’ Offense Is Clicking Under Petzing

Since taking over the job, Petzing has led the Lions to an impressive third-overall ranking in the NFL through the first three games.

Naturally, Petzing is pleased with what he’s seeing on his side of the ball.

“But I think we are starting to see now, all right, here’s where we’re really good. Here’s who affects the game,” Petzing said. “Here’s what we need to protect from a scheme standpoint, from a personnel standpoint. Here’s how we want to go on the attack.

“I do think that stuff is starting to come maybe into a clearer picture, although it may never be perfectly clear as you go through an NFL season by nature of the sport. But, yeah, pleased with that so far.”

Last season, the Lions’ offense struggled under John Morton, who was hired by the club to take over the responsibilities vacated by Ben Johnson, who departed to take the head coaching position with the divisional rival Chicago Bears.

Midway through the season, Lions head coach Dan Campbell took away Morton’s playcalling duties, assuming the responsibilities himself. While Morton remained employed by the club through the end of the season, they parted ways not long after it ended.

Petzing, who had spent the last handful of seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, was hired in late January.