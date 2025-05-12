Lions $22 Million Starter Named Prime Trade Target for Cowboys

D.J. Reader is entering the second year of the two-year, $22 million deal he signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency last year.

Reader started 15 games for Detroit last season and finished with 23 total tackles (four for loss), 3.0 sacks (a career high) six QB hits and 11 hurries.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus named one last offseason move every NFC squad should still make, and for the Dallas Cowboys, he listed signing or trading for a “run-stuffing interior defender.” Cameron’s suggestion? He believes the Cowboys should trade for Reader.

“Although Dallas signed Solomon Thomas in free agency, that doesn’t profile as the answer to the Cowboys’ 30th-ranked run-defense grade (48.0),” Cameron wrote on May 9, adding:

“Dallas hasn’t been afraid to leverage future draft capital this offseason and should consider monitoring another opportunity. The Lions’ D.J. Reader has been considered a cut candidate and could fit in nicely with the Cowboys, whether through a trade or a post-release signing. Reader boasts a 91st-percentile PFF run-defense grade over the past three seasons.”

Would Detroit Lions DT D.J. Reader Be A Trade Possibility for the Dallas Cowboys?

If the Lions were open to trading Reader, it’s not like they could command a haul in return. A Day 3 pick would very likely do it. Reader is still valuable, but he turns 31 in July and that won’t help his trade stock. That said, Detroit likely values Reader too much to part with him at all.

If Dallas is willing to take on the remainder of his contract — he has a cap hit just under $13 million in 2025 — he could be a definite asset, for the Cowboys, who could still decide to give the Lions a ring.

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense relies heavily on generating turnovers and stopping the run, which aligns well with Reader’s skill set. The veteran DT’s ability to clog running lanes while also applying interior pressure could free up Dallas’ linebackers and edge rushers more. Imagine if Micah Parsons gets a big assist from the interior? Look out.

A Look Back at Reader’s NFL Career

Reader was selected by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. After four seasons in Houston, where he developed into a formidable run-stopper, Reader signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

During his tenure with the Bengals, he became a cornerstone of their defensive front, earning accolades for his consistent play and leadership. Notably, he was a team captain from 2022 and 2023, and he played a huge role in the Bengals’ run to Super Bowl 56, recording three quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a sack in the AFC Championship.

He signed with the Lions just over a year ago.

Despite recovering from a torn right quad tendon suffered late in the 2023 season, Reader made an immediate impact in Detroit. His standout performance came Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, where he notched four tackles, 2.0 sacks, and three quarterback hits, earning a game ball for his efforts. Eberflus served as Chicago’s head coach at the time, getting a front row seat.

Reader’s ability to command double teams has been a boon for the Lions’ pass rush, and beyond his on-field contributions, his veteran presence has also significantly benefited his teammates.

Given the strategic importance of the 3-tech in Eberflus’ system, acquiring a seasoned and impactful player like Reader could be something we see the Cowboys do sooner than later. It’s highly unlikely that the Lions will be interested in sending him to a quality team within the same conference, though.