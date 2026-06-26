Eagles Appear To Take Dig At Lions Over Terrion Arnold’s Arrest

A major development surfaced Wednesday evening involving Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who was reportedly arrested in connection with a February incident involving an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping plot in which he was identified in court documents as a primary suspect. Arnold had previously denied any involvement after his name initially appeared in the case filings.

It has been confirmed that Arnold later surrendered himself to Orient Road Jail in Florida on Wednesday, where he was taken into custody and now faces multiple felony charges that, if proven in court, could carry a potential life sentence.

But now, it appears as though the Philadelphia Eagles could be taking a not-so-subtle jab the Lions and Arnold over the complicated ongoing situation.

On Thursday afternoon, the official X account of the Eagles posted a photo of All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, whom they selected in the first round (22nd overall pick) of the 2024 NFL Draft, along with the caption, “All-Pro Q.”

The message appeared to subtly reference and push back against critics who questioned Philadelphia’s decision to draft Mitchell at No. 22 overall while Arnold remained available.

Are The Philadelphia Eagles Trolling The Detroit Lions Over The Terrion Arnold Situation?

It appeared as though the Eagles were delivering a subtle dig at the Lions and Arnold over the situation, and their fans were quick to notice.

“Tweeting this after Arnold got arrested , top tier trolling from admin,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said, “Y’all know what you’re doing with the timing of this post 👀 😂”

This fan exclaimed, “Did yall hire a new admin bc this mfer is on a role trolling other franchises.”

“Yesss trolling on new levels 😂 seatbelt season,” exclaimed another fan.

Finally, this fan said, “Yall know what you doing with this tweet LMFAO”

This past season, Arnold was limited to eight games because of injury, and struggled with inconsistent play. Meanwhile, Mitchell earned First-Team All-Pro honors while amassing 35 solo tackles, 10 assists, 17 pass deflections (tied for 6th in the NFL), and a fumble recovery across 16 games played.

The Lions And Terrion Arnold’s Representation Have Responded To The Arrest

In a statement released by Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, Arnold “categorically denies” the charges that he’s facing.

“Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence,” the statement read. “There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on the testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication.”

Meanwhile, the Lions also reacted, saying that they’re aware of the situation but won’t comment further out of respect to the legal proceedings.

“We are aware of the legal situation regarding Terrion Arnold,” their statement read. “We will not comment at this time out of respect for the ongoing legal process.”