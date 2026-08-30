Ed Sheeran Fires Up Lions Fans With Powerful Message From Ford Field

The British musician Ed Sheeran took over Ford Field last night as part of his global Loop Tour, but he did more than just deliver his biggest hits at the Lions’ den. Following his main performance, the pop artist returned for his three-song encore—but there was a big twist. He did not wear a regular outfit but the Lions’ brand-new ‘Rivalries’ jersey, surprising about 40,000 fans who were roaring his name.

Before signing his chart-topper ‘Shape of You’, Sheeran took a moment to show support for the Honolulu Blues, sending a cheerful message.

“Detroit, I hope you win the Super Bowl. I really do!” said Sheeran last night before resuming his performance.

The ‘Perfect’ singer has been doing the tour in the United States since June, and it will continue after the Ford Field show, as his next show is scheduled at the home of the Rams and Chargers, MetLife Stadium.

With Sheeran wearing the ‘Rivalries’ uniform, it was recently released by all the NFC North teams, including the Detroit Lions, alongside the AFC South.

Lions’ Rivalries Jersey Will Debut in a Big Divisional Matchup

The ‘Rivalries’ uniform program is a multi-year initiative taken by the NFL, which started last year. The league is joining the trend of appreciating the local culture of a city, which is already embraced by the NBA and MLB teams through City and Edition and City Connect jerseys.

Alongside the Lions, three other NFC North teams— Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings— unveiled their ‘Rivalries’ uniforms for the 2026 season. On the other hand, the AFC South teams Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars will also play wearing their respective jerseys this season.

As for the Lions, they will be wearing the jersey in a home game against the divisional rival, the Vikings, on November 1, and the latter will do the same when the Lions travel to Minnesota on December 20, when it will be the twilight of the season, setting up a platform to reach the playoffs, which Dan Campbell’s men missed last year despite winning the division the year before.

Given the offseason upgrades in different positions, the Lions may have a real chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy this season, which Ed Sheeran also hopes.

Early Momentum Has Lions Fans Dreaming Big

The Lions made a major change in the coaching role by hiring the former Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing, whose extensive previous experience and creative approaches are expected to bring out the best of the Lions’ star-studded offense, starting with Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta.

Another reason the Lions could be in the Super Bowl conversation is the favorable schedule. After finishing last in the 2025 season, the franchise is avoiding a majority of the teams that made the playoffs, giving them an advantage in reaching the playoffs.

The Lions are already off to a promising start with two preseason wins despite only backup and depth players featuring throughout the three games, and they will look to keep the momentum going heading into Week 1.