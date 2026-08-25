Encouraging Health Update Released On Lions’ Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions were back on the practice field in Allen Park at the Meijer Performance Center as they continue preparations for their final exhibition contest against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

And there was encouraging injury news to share after a period of uncertainty involving one of the club’s most important players.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, who had been sidelined since Aug. 17, was back on the field with the rest of his teammates, helping to ease concerns that he potentially wouldn’t be available for their regular season opener against the New Orleans Saints next month.

Detroit Lions Tight End Sam LaPorta Was Back On The Practice Field On Tuesday

Last week, according to head coach Dan Campbell, LaPorta had experienced a hip injury, and he wasn’t sure whether it would linger into the regular season.

“It flared up a little bit, it’s a little aggravated,” Campbell said last Thursday. “But we feel good long-term about him. We’ll rest him for a little bit here and letting it calm down.”

“I don’t know,” he continued when asked if it would linger into the regular season. “I feel like we’ll be OK, but I don’t know.”

Sam LaPorta Missed Considerable Time Last Season

LaPorta missed the final eight contests of the Lions’ 2025 season after being sidelined by a fully herniated disc that required season-ending microdiscectomy surgery.

Now back to full strength after completing his rehabilitation and receiving medical clearance last month, the Lions will be looking to LaPorta to play a key role in Detroit’s pursuit of another playoff berth and a return to the top of the NFC North.

Prior to his injury last season, LaPorta recorded 40 catches for 489 yards and three touchdowns across the nine games he played. So far in his NFL career, he’s amassed 2,104 receiving yards on 186 receptions with 20 touchdowns.

LaPorta, whom the Lions selected in the second round (34th overall pick) out of Iowa in the 2023 NFL Draft, is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is in line for a considerable extension.