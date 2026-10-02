Lions Former 2nd-Round Pick Opens Up on Lost Time

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw made his 2026 NFL debut in Week 3 when he played 23 snaps in their win over the New York Jets. It was a career-high in snaps for a player who entered the season with 46 career snaps in his first two NFL seasons.

Rakestraw noted that due to his lack of experience, he still feels like a rookie.

“I’m technically a rookie football-wise,” admitted Rakestraw about his inexperience. “I’m 24 years old. I haven’t really played a lot, so I’m going to keep growing.”

Rakestraw acknowledged that when it comes to experience, he is a rookie, but he is still in his third NFL season. While he is disappointed that injuries have held him back for his first two years, he is healthy now and making the most of it.

“You never get time back, and I lost a bunch of time,” admitted Rakestraw. “But my thing now is, whatever they need me to do, do it a high level and make my name.”

Rakestraw played 46 snaps in his rookie season. He was not expected to start, but hamstring injuries ended his development. In 2025, his season ended without a snap played due to shoulder surgery.

Rakestraw also suffered a knee injury that put his starting status in jeopardy. However, after Rock Ya-Sin struggled in the first two weeks, the Lions are looking to give Rakestraw more work.

Detroit Lions Plan to Play Ennis Rakestraw More in Week 4

Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that he anticipates Rakestraw playing more in Week 4.

“I thought he showed up,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Rakestraw’s performance against the Jets. “He’s going to get some more (opportunities) here. I thought he showed up. That was promising.”

The Lions started Roger McCreary on the outside in base looks. Then, when the team moved into nickel snaps, they pushed McCreary into the slot and started Rakestraw on the outside.

Rock Ya-Sin saw 10 snaps as well, but they leaned into the two lesser-known commodities, and it worked out in Week 3.

Rakestraw was the highest-graded of the three and allowed the least in coverage.

Lions Expect Rakestraw to Grow as He Plays More

He noted that he was happy with his performance, but also picked up on things he could improve on.

“It was fun to finally put some stuff together,” Rakestraw said this week about his performance against the Jets. “It just means keep doing the little things right. Keep relying on my technique and trusting the guys that are around me and just seeing what I see and capitalizing on my opportunities.”

Rakestraw went 61st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Funnily enough, his NFL.com draft comparison was Roger McCreary.

“Rakestraw plays the game with good physicality and a competitive tilt that defensive back coaches will enjoy,” wrote Lance Zierlein.

He had a lot of talent coming out of Missouri. It might have taken him a couple of years to get his chance, but the Lions might be giving him an extended look. He could take advantage.