Lions’ Former Second-Round Pick Named as Surprise Cut in 53-Man Roster Prediction

The cornerback situation took a different turn when Terrion Arnold was waived in late June. The 2024 second-round pick CB Ennis Rakestraw was expected to benefit from it. However, after training camp and the Detroit Lions’ first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the scenario is a lot different.

Lions beat writer Mike Payton recently predicted the franchise’s 53-man squad for the 2026 season, where he sees Ennis Rakestraw getting waived alongside Ryan Cooper and Aamaris Brown from the cornerback room.

“As Campbell said last Monday, he needs to start stringing good days together, and he hasn’t done that,” Payton noted. “Khalil Dorsey and Roger McCreary are ahead of him right now.”

The 24-year-old featured in the first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. Dan Campbell’s squad lost the game 14-16, and Rakestraw had a rough outing. Joe Burrow and co. tested him early, completing several passes against him and putting him under pressure during his limited snaps.

His game was cut short following an injury setback. He had a collision while trying to tackle the Bengals running back Tahj Brooks. After the incident, he was ruled out for the game. He had two solo tackles but failed to register a sack, an interception, or a forced fumble.

There could be different reasons why Ennis Rakestraw may not be among the final 53 men of the Lions squad this season despite being a former second-round pick.

Injuries and Inconsistency Put Ennis Rakestraw in a Tough Spot

After being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Rakestraw had managed to play only eight games in two seasons. He was limited to only 8 games in his rookie campaign due to a hamstring issue. He missed his entire sophomore year following a shoulder injury, which he suffered during training camp last year.

Now that he is back, another injury scare in his first game against the Bengals adds more concern, questioning his durability in the NFL. It only gets harder to build rhythm and consistency.

In the recent training camp, the young CB dealt with inconsistency, and Dan Campbell has already acknowledged it. With the competition for the position in the Lions squad, coach Campbell wouldn’t mind having other options open. In two weeks, if the Lions think they can’t waste a roster spot on an unproven cornerback with a history of injuries, it could push toward an unexpected exit from the roster. In addition, the depth at cornerback and high competition for the roster spot could also influence this decision.

Lions’ Cornerback Competition Could Leave Rakestraw Fighting for His Roster Spot

With Arnold’s departure, D.J.Reed and Rock Ya-Sin are anticipated to be CB1 and CB2 for the Lions from Week 1. However, Nick Whiteside has emerged as Rakestraw’s biggest competition, delivering a good show during the training camp, especially in Reed’s absence.

Mike Payton states that the likes of Khalil Dorsey and Roger McCreary are ahead of the Rakestraw right now. Rookie Keith Abmey, who was picked in the fifth round of the draft this year, has impressed the coaching staff, as he was a standout in the preseason game against the Bengals, logging a total of 5 tackles. Given his lackluster form and the depth working against him, the former second-round pick now faces a much tougher path to the final roster.