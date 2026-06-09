Former Lions TE Makes Bold Statement on Detroit’s Future Under Dan Campbell

A significant one-year turnaround is a rare achievement for NFL teams that finish at the bottom of their division. Yet, the Detroit Lions, who ended the 2025 campaign in fourth place in the NFC North, remain unfazed by their past season’s disappointment heading into the 2026 season, especially under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell.

With a steady five-year rebuilding phase under the HC, the Lions’ young and confident roster is looking capable of having a deep run in the playoffs, at least that’s what the former Lions tight end, Eric Ebron, strongly believes.

” I expect Lions to contend (for Super Bowl) every year, and it starts from the top with leadership,” said Eric Ebron in a recent interview with Woodward Sports Network. “As long as you got good leadership, it is always a possibility, and with Dan Campbell, I can say time and time again, he is one of the most phenomenal leaders.”

Why Eric Ebron Remains a Believer in Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions finished last in the NFC North, yet their winning record paints a different picture. It was a highly competitive division last year, with the Minnesota Vikings also finishing with the same 9-8 record as the Honolulu Blues. Even the second-place Green Bay Packers also recorded the same number of wins as the Vikings and Lions, finishing the regular season with a 9-7-1 record.

Because of that reason, Dan Campbell has every reason to carry the confidence heading into the next season. Since taking charge of the franchise in 2021, Detroit has seen a huge resurgence in the past few years, qualifying for the playoffs twice and reaching beyond the Wildcard round for the first time after more than three decades. Moreover, the team recorded a spectacular 15-2 regular season record in the 2024 campaign.

With his remarkable leadership, the 50-year-old has changed the team culture of the Lions, which is why he is currently ranked the fifth-best coach in the league by Pro Football Focus. While he may not be an elite play caller like some of his peers, he has excellent decision-making skills, putting him ahead of his competition.

Although Eric Ebron never played under Campbell, he noted that the 50-year-old recruited him in 2014 when he was the tight end coach of the Miami Dolphins, attempting to get acquainted with him alongside other young players from that draft.

Eric Ebron spent four seasons with the Detroit Lions

While Eric Ebron was on the radar of Dan Campbell at the Miami Dolphins, he eventually signed with the Detroit Lions after being picked in the first round of the draft. He played through his rookie contract until 2017.

The tight end regularly featured in the Lions’ games from his first year. The 2016 season was the highlight of his Lions career when the franchise advanced to the postseason, and he recorded 711 receiving yards in 13 games.

Starting 37 games for the Lions, he had 2,047 receiving yards before being released into free agency. He eventually played for the Colts and Steelers, winning a Pro Bowl in Indianapolis. He played his last NFL season the year Campbell started his head coaching journey in Detroit.