Eric Ebron Pulls No Punches When Reflecting On Lions Career

During his career with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Eric Ebron accumulated 186 receptions for a total of 2,070 yards and 11 touchdowns, but developed a reputation for dropping passes.

He was released from the Lions in 2018, and later signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, which was followed by a two-year, $12 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Ebron, who is back in the area for a special event, continues to look back fondly upon his time with the Lions.

Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Eric Ebron Speaks Honestly About Detroit

While making an appearance at the Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational on Monday at Wyndgate Country Club, Ebron spoke honestly about Detroit, saying that the city means everything to him.

“Detroit means everything to me,” Ebron said via The Detroit News. “I love it here. I was here for the beginning of the growth era for Detroit. So just going back and being among the people, and having people actually know me outside of football, has been a pleasure.”

Additionally, former Lions lineman Gosder Cherilus was on hand for the event, and he spoke glowingly about the city.

“It was the best place for me,” Cherilus said of Detroit. “The type of blue-collar city it was, the type of folks I had the chance to be around. We saw some real middle-class people waking up every day, working 9-to-5 and trying to figure it out one way or another, which was the same type of mentality we had with the team.”

Ebron also said that being back in the city reminded him of his upbringing in Newark.

“I’ve come from where I grew up, and the things that happened to my family and my grandfather having health issues and things like that just do something warm inside,” Ebron said.

Eric Ebron Is A Fan Of The Current Lions

While he’s no longer with the team, Ebron remains a fan and is close with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff.

“(All-Pro receiver) Amon-Ra St. Brown is my boy,” Ebron said. “We were just enjoying a night out a couple of months ago. Jared Goff is always my boy. I can’t wait to get him on a golf course.”

Ebron also looked back at his career early on with the Lions and playing with the likes of Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson, and Reggie Bush.

“It was awesome to get drafted and come here and play with Megatron, Matthew Stafford and Reggie Bush,” Ebron said. “It was eye-opening to be around that caliber of players, especially as a young person, and we were winning.”

As far as what Cherilus thinks about the possibility that the Lions could have to go through the Rams again in their Super Bowl pursuit, he likes their chances.

“It’s nothing they haven’t done before,” Cherilus said. “I’m taking the Lions all the way.”

Cherilus played five seasons for the Lions from 2008 to 2012, appearing in 70 games and starting 66 of them. He later played for the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.