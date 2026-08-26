Lions Try Out Former Cowboys Defensive Back Days Before Deadline

Time is running out before NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players. But the Detroit Lions have continued to make and consider new changes to their expanded roster before the cuts.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions helped tryouts for two defensive backs Tuesday, including for Dallas Cowboys 2023 sixth-round pick Eric Scott Jr.

Despite the Cowboys trading up to land Scott on Day 3 of the draft, he never played for Dallas in the regular season. Scott was inactive for every game as a rookie. Then in 2024, the Cowboys released the defensive back after training camp.

The past two seasons, Scott spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2024, he had a stint on the team’s practice squad. Scott attended Chiefs training camp last summer.

The Lions also held a tryout for Shaun Jolly. The 27-year-old is another cornerback who formerly played for an NFC foe. From 2022-23, Jolly played six games for the Los Angeles Rams.

Lions Tryout CBs Eric Scott Jr., Shaun Jolly

A lot of teams are busy turning over the bottom part of their roster. The Lions appear to be more active than most, though, with signings, tryouts and visits.

On Tuesday, they were taking a look at the veteran cornerback market.

Scott has never played an NFL regular season game. But he is entering his fourth season in the league.

At Southern Miss, Scott posted 78 combined tackles, 12 pass defenses and five interceptions in 34 games. In addition to Southern Miss, he played college football at Illinois State and Butler Community College.

Scott was most recently on an NFL roster in July 2025. On August 1 of last year, the Chiefs waived him with an injury designation.

Jolly began his career as a 2022 undrafted free agent for the Cleveland Browns. He started the 2022 regular season on the Browns practice squad, but in September, the Los Angeles Rams signed him to their active roster.

In his six games from 2022-23, Jolly never played on defense. But he did line up for 95 special teams snaps.

Detroit CB Depth Entering Preseason Finale

Cornerback has been an intriguing position battle for the Lions this month. It will conclude this weekend with the league’s roster cutdown day.

NFL teams have to trim their rosters to 53 players by 6 pm ET on Sunday, August 30.

The Lions have 11 cornerbacks listed on their unofficial depth chart. As many as seven of them could make the team.

If the Lions add Scott or Jolly to the mix, they will be long shots to make the team by Sunday. But perhaps if they join the roster this week and perform well, they could earn a practice squad spot.

Pundits project Rock Ya-Sin and D.J. Reed to start at cornerback for the Lions this season. They also have Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Nick Whiteside, Khalil Dorsey, Keith Abney II, and Christian Izien.

The biggest current question in the group is whether Roger McCreary will make the team. The Lions added McCreary to provide a veteran presence this fall, but pundits aren’t convinced he will make the roster out of camp.

Aamaris Brown, Bump Cooper Jr. and Ekow Boye-Doe are the other cornerbacks on Detroit’s roster.