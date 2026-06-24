ESPN Analyst Tabs Lions Second-Year Star as Potential 2026 Surprise

When the Detroit Lions captured the NFC North crown in 2024, they entered the following season under a heavy weight of expectations but failed to build on their success, finishing last in the division. Heading into a new campaign, Dan Campbell’s side is focused on a big turnaround, with the franchise completing successful OTAs and the mini-camp.

While several players stood out from the offseason workouts, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa showed significant improvement and even received praise from the head coach. It is not just the coaching staff that believes in him. ESPN analyst Eric Woodyard also thinks he could be the surprise package for the Honolulu Blues in the 2026 season.

As a rookie, TeSlaa scored six touchdowns off 16 receptions while playing a limited role alongside Detroit’s strong offensive weapons, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams,” noted Eric recently. “But now the second-year WR is ready to get more involved with the support of coach Dan Campbell. Campbell is impressed and said TeSlaa “feels like a veteran right now.” ”

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams were the preferred starters last season, while TeSlaa had a limited role in his rookie season, serving primarily as a backup option. However, given his offseason improvement and coach Campbell’s comments on the 24-year-old, he could have a bigger role in 2026.

Campbell’s Confidence in Isaac TeSlaa Points to Bigger Opportunities Ahead

TeSlaa featured in all 17 games last season, but he had 3 starts, during which he showed flashes of his talent. With 16 receptions, the young WR logged 239 yards and 6 touchdowns. But coming to this offseason training, he appeared to be an upgraded version from his rookie year, as Dan Campbell was impressed by his sharp football mind and his unique blend of athleticism and physicality.

“He is just steady, he’s steady, he is consistent for a young guy, he doesn’t get frazzled,” Campbell said during a press conference on June 16.

Moreover, the HC said that the wide receiver is quite mature for his age. Even though he is only 24, entering the second year of his NFL career, his progress feels like he is a veteran.

Given the confidence Campbell has in TeSlaa, he is certainly getting more opportunities and touches in the 2026 season, positioning him to become one of Detroit’s most surprising offensive stars.

Why Isaac TeSlaa Could Be Lions’ Biggest Surprise in 2026

TeSlaa is poised for a potential breakout season because of his athletic profile and the realistic shot of claiming the WR3 role in Campbell’s playbook. His Relative Athletic Score is near-perfect at 9.96.

In addition, his big frame makes him stand out. At 6-foot-4, he gives quarterback Jared Goff a rare size-and-speed option that could be a boost for the Lions offense.

The HC previously noted that one of his biggest traits is an elite catching ability and body control while route running, which could make him one of Goff’s trustworthy targets. With 38% receptions in the red zone, the 24-year-old is a reliable hands for the signal-caller, and if he gets more starts in his sophomore year, he could prove his worth.