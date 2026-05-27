ESPN Reveals Most Underappreciated Detroit Lions Player

The Detroit Lions have no shortage of players that are greatly appreciated by the organization, management, and fans that they’ve accumulated over the years. The offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff along with the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, and Jahmyr Gibbs aims to bounce back in 2026 to try and propel the club back to the postseason.

Meanwhile, the team defense is anchored by the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, Kerby Joseph, and Brian Branch. Each player mentioned plays a specific role toward the overall success of the club. However, which current Lions player would earn the title of “most underappreciated”?

Jameson Williams Has Been Listed As The Most Underappreciated Detroit Lions Player

According to Tom Blair of NFL.com, Lions wideout Jameson Williams is their most underappreciated player. The 2025 NFL season, while overall disappointing for the Lions by not making the playoffs, was boosted by the emergence of Williams as a dependable, high-level offensive weapon.

He wrote:

“Lions fans probably won’t remember 2025 as anything other than a disappointment, especially if Dan Campbell can get the fireworks machine going again this season. There is one memory they should hold dear, though: Williams’ final transformation into an honest-to-god load-bearing member of the offense. We’re not just talking about earning a pay day; he did that with his effort in the 2024 season, when he cracked 1,000 yards for the first time. Plenty of players have hit that total at least once. But Williams was one of just 11 to reach the 1,000-yard mark in each of the past two seasons.”

Blair made special emphasis on Williams showing that he’s a reliable weapon at Detroit’s disposal, which couldn’t be said with as much confidence before.

“And he’s almost certainly the only player in NFL history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as the follow-up to a one-catch rookie year and multiple suspensions. Yes, he produced the way he was paid to in 2025. He also proved the Lions can rely on him moving forward, which did not seem like such a sure thing at this point two years ago.”

Williams, who signed a three-year, $83 million extension before the season began, registered career highs in total receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Jameson Williams Aims To Be Better For The Lions In 2026

Not only did Williams reach over 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight year, but he and teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown were the only teammates in the NFL to both within the top-10 in receiving yards.

While it was a fine season for him personally, he aims to get better in 2026.

“I think I get better every day. I try to work on getting better every day,” Williams said. “I’m trying to be the best, most complete receiver. That’s my goal.”

For the Lions to prove that this past season was an anomaly, they’ll need the likes of Williams along with St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Isaac TeSlaa at their best.