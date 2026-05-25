ESPN Reveals Most Underrated Detroit Lions Offseason Move

As part of the offseason work of Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, he inked former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to a one-year contract.

Pacheco arrives in Detroit after having spent the first four years of his NFL career as a part of the Chiefs, who made him their seventh-round draft selection (251st overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. While with the Chiefs, he became a two-time Super Bowl Champion (LVII, LVIII).

Now, he’s in the Motor City with the Lions, a club with championship aspirations for what would be the first time in their history. And according to a recent ESPN piece, his signing is the most “underrated” move that the club has made so far.

The Detroit Lions Signing Isiah Pacheco Is Their Most Underrated Move Via ESPN

ESPN NFL Insider Mike Clay expressed his belief that Pacheco not only is an adequate replacement for David Montgomery, who was traded to the Texans, but that he’s Detroit’s most underrated move so far of the offseason.

“The signing of unrestricted free agent running back Isiah Pacheco,” Clay wrote. “Pacheco is viewed as a replacement for Montgomery, who was traded to Houston, and he’s confident that his violent running style will complement Jahmyr Gibbs’ speed in the backfield,” ESPN explained. “He is hopeful that the move to Detroit will also spark a new beginning for a career that has gotten off track. Last season, he finished with a disappointing 462 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in 13 games but appears to be motivated by the new situation.”

Meanwhile, Clay wrote that the move that will make the biggest impact on the Lions was the hire of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who had previously worked for the Arizona Cardinals.

“Hiring Petzing as offensive coordinator,” Clay wrote. “Petzing is replacing John Morton, who was fired after one season in the role. So far, Petzing has earned the respect of Campbell and his players through his work ethic and résumé. He had been the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator for the previous three seasons. In 2025, Detroit was still among the league leaders in total points per game (28.3) but struggled to find an offensive identity outside of home run plays. This was despite having Pro Bowlers Gibbs and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, among other playmakers. The team is hoping to change that under Petzing.”

Drew Petzing Officially Replaced John Morton As Offensive Coordinator

The Lions hired John Morton to serve on coach Dan Campbell’s staff to replace Ben Johnson, who departed for the Chicago Bears.

However, it would be Campbell taking away Morton’s play calling responsibilities midway through the season, and the club would eventually part ways with him.

Arriving in town as the new offensive coordinator was Drew Petzing, who had previously worked with the Arizona Cardinals. There are some understandable concerns, considering that last year, the Cardinals finished 19th overall in total yards and 31st in rushing yards per game, though they experienced numerous injuries.

It remains to be seen how Petzing will work out with the Lions.