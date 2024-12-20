Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Has Words for Aaron Rodgers

Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has gone up against quarterback Aaron Rodgers many times, when Stafford was with the Lions and Rodgers was with the Green Bay Packers. Now, he’s going up against Rodgers again, this time on Sunday, December 22, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., to try to help the Rams try to win out the remainder of their season.

Ahead of the game, both Stafford and Rodgers have been asked about going up against their opponent. They’re both of a similar generation in the NFL, so it’s a matchup that could be called a bit legendary.

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford Talks Aaron Rodgers

When asked in a press conference on Thursday, December 19, about going up against the Jets, Stafford had lots to say about the team and their quarterback.

“I’m just excited to go up there and play,” Stafford stated. “Obviously, meaningful football in the month of December is an awesome thing to be a part of. We’ve earned that and we’ve got to continue to earn that opportunity to play games that matter. This just happens to be the next one on the list.”

So, what about Rodgers, specifically? Stafford said regarding the star quarterback, “I have a ton of respect for Aaron and have competed against him a bunch of times in my career. He’s a hell of a player and does a great job.”

He added that Rodgers is “still doing a really good job for them. He played fantastic in the last couple of weeks. He looks to be healthy, moving around and doing his thing.”

When pressed even more for this thoughts on Rodgers, Stafford said that playing him is “always a good battle” and that, again, he has “a ton of respect for him.”

Rogers is a “great player in this league, an all-time great, has unbelievable talent and has accomplished a bunch,” Stafford added. “It’s always a challenge going against him.”

During the same press conference, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay also chimed in on the action. McVay said he’s looking forward to the matchup and played up the excitement it could bring.

“It’s two great players,” McVay said. “Two guys that have done it at a really high level.” Aaron Rodgers Has Some Thoughts on Matthew Stafford The feeling is apparently mutual. Appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, December 17, Rodgers talked about going up against Stafford.

“Yeah, it’s fun. Matt’s one of my all-time favorite competitors to go against,” Rodgers said. “A lot of fun battles over the years. A lot of respect for him. Plays the game in a way that I totally respect.”

So, it sounds like respect is something both quarterbacks appreciate of each other.

“He’s as tough as they come,” Rodgers added about Stafford. “He’s savvy. He’s smart. He’s gritty. He’s competitive. I’ve always been a big Matt Stafford fan, so excited to see him.”

Rodgers added that “it’s good to have one more chance to compete against him if this is it.”