Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Predicted to Exit Rams for Detroit Rival

Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is once again at the center of trade talk, and this time around, he could be heading to a team in the NFC North. Could you imagine seeing Stafford going up against the Lions twice per regular season? It’s kind of nightmarish, but some NFL analysts and experts think it could happen.

The latest trade idea lands Stafford with none other than the Minnesota Vikings.

Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Open to Relocating

On Thursday, February 6, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, made some interesting comments about the possibility of Stafford leaving the Los Angeles Rams.

On her podcast, “The Morning After With Kelly Stafford and Hank,” talked about the Cooper Kupp trade from L.A. and brought up her husband.

“I honestly wasn’t planning on discussing this, but hell, why not,” she said. “My husband wants to win. He’s not trying to put a team in a bad situation. If you’re catching my drift, you’re catching my drift.”

She added, “I have to be the dog in the situation, being like I want the respect for him that he deserves. Yes, I love the city of L.A. With that being said, I love an adventure.”

So, Kelly isn’t married to Los Angeles. She is, of course, married to Matthew. She’s also a bit frustrated with the Rams trading Kupp, and it’s possible that her husband shares in that frustration.

Minnesota Vikings Could Swap for Former Lions and Current Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Here’s where the Detroit Lions rival kicks in. In a February 6 feature for Minnesota Sports Fan, Ted Schwerzler floats the idea of a trade of major proportions.

In the piece, he notes that the Minnesota Vikings have a potential franchise quarterback with former Michigan signal-called J.J. McCarthy. But, as history goes, after being a first-round pick, McCarthy wasn’t able to play at all last season due to an injury.

“After Sam Darnold performed like a legitimate top quarterback on a cheap deal, there are questions surrounding his potential return,” Schwerzler noted in the piece.

Schwerzler added that, “Any decision to bring Darnold back would need to weigh his cap hit relative to the ceiling of his talent. Matthew Stafford was suggested as an upgrade during the season, and maybe the Vikings and Rams can get together for a swap now.”

So, what would the money look like in this deal? Schwerzler notes that Darnold is lined up “for a significant payday.” He adds that the most probable result from Minnesota “is a franchise tag that pays him something near $40 million next season. Stafford’s cap hit is in that realm, but he also is a substantially better quarterback.” So, Stafford could look pretty appealing to the Vikings.

The Rams and Stafford made a deal at the end of last season, giving Stafford a short-term raise for the 2024 season and no solid deal after that mark. Stafford is carrying a $49.6 million cap number in 2025, and the Rams could save $27 million by trading him in after June 1 or $23 million before June 1.