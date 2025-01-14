Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Facing Difficult Situation After Vikings Win

Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is riding high on the team’s lopsided win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, January 13, which saw a 27-9 final score. Stafford played a strong game, notching 19 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns to help take the Rams to the next phase of the playoffs.

Following the win, the Rams will advance to the divisional round and go up against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

While Stafford has plenty to celebrate with the Rams victory, unfortunately, he’s dealing with a difficult situation at home.

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Update on Family

Back on the Tuesday, January 7, episode of her podcast, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank,” Kelly said that she was sick with the flu. Things seemed to go downhill from there, because a few days later, Kelly shared a photo on her Instagram stories with Matthew at the hospital with their four children. In the photo, Kelly said that “last night was long” and the family was “back in beds and sleeping, everyone except Hunter. Feels like she drank a Celsius.”

Since this all transpired before the Rams and Vikings game, hopes were high that everyone would be healthy by the time Matthew hit the field. But, it appears Matthew and Kelly are still dealing with sick children.

Matthew’s wife Kelly took to Instagram during the Vikings and Rams game to share that one of her daughters was still stick. She even said that her daughter was throwing up during the game and that in between throwing up, she would ask if her dad was still winning. That so sweet, but it’s so sad that their daughter was throwing up literally at the game.

“This girl,” Kelly Stafford posted with a red heart in her Instagram stories, along with a photo of one of her daughters. “In the middle of her pukes in the bathroom, ‘mommy, are we still winning.’ She couldn’t wait to be in his arms.”

In another Instagram story post, Kelly shared a photo of her daughter traveling to the game with what appeared to be a medical device over her mouth. Kelly also shared a photo of her at the stadium during the game holding her daughter on the floor.

So, at least one of Matthew and Kelly’s children is still dealing with a bad illness. Hopefully all of Matthew and Kelly’s kids are better soon.

Matthew Stafford Says Vikings Game ‘Was Awesome’

The Rams and Vikings game was originally scheduled for SoFi Stadium before fires in Southern California forced the game to be moved to Arizona.

In a postgame presser, Stafford said he was happy with how the guys played in Arizona.

“Felt like we had a good plan, and then guys were making plays for me, so it was awesome,” Stafford said. “Just try to go out there and be aggressive, this time of year, it doesn’t really, reward you to be to be timid. Got to go out there and make plays. Got to go win games in the playoffs.”

He added, “Can’t just hope that things fall your way. So, I thought on offense, defense, special teams, we played that way.”