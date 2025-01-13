Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Gets Bad News Ahead of Vikings Game

While the Detroit Lions get to enjoy a bye week this weekend, former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for their Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, January 13. The winner of the Rams and Vikings game will have a chance to advance to the next round of the playoffs and get one step closer to the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, Stafford received some bad news ahead of the game, and this was of the personal kind.

Kelly Stafford Shares Photo with Matthew Stafford in the Hospital

Stafford’s wife Kelly hosts a podcast, where she talks about everything from football to her personal life with Matthew and their children. On her Tuesday, January 7, episode of the show, called “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank,” Kelly announced that she was sick with the flu. She even mentioned that she offered to leave home with the couple’s kids for a while, to prevent Matthew from getting sick.

Sadly, things seemed to have turned to the worse, as Kelly shared a photo on her Instagram stories with Matthew at the hospital with their children: Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler.

“Last night was long,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram Story coupled with a photo of two of their kids in a hospital bed. “Back in beds and sleeping, everyone except Hunter. Feels like she drank a Celsius.”

It’s not all frowns, though, because Kelly followed up that post with a photo of their kids with Matthew. This one was captioned, “Before that tho, they were all smiles getting to go with daddy on his work trip.”

Having sick kids in the hospital is a scary thing, so hopefully Matthew and Kelly’s kids get well soon, and hopefully Kelly recovers, as well.

Matthew Stafford Hopes Rams and Vikings Game is a ‘Great Escape’ for Those Dealing With the California Fires

That work trip, of course, is when Matthew heads to Arizona to compete against the Vikings. That game was moved from Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium amid the wildfires in Southern California. The move means the Rams lose their home field advantage for the game.

While losing the home field advantage is tough for the Rams, it’s nothing compared to what some residents are dealing with in Southern California, and Rams head coach Sean McVay seems to realize that.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody that’s been affected by these fires,” he said during a press conference on Thursday, January 9.

During the same press conference, Matthew said he hopes the team’s playoff game against the Vikings offers a “great escape” for fans who have been dealing with the devastation.

“We play for the people in this community, the people that support us,” Matthew said. “And this week will be another example of that.”

Matthew was with the Detroit Lions for 12 seasons and then traded to the Rams in 2021. Along with the deal, the Lions picked up franchise quarterback Jared Goff and some draft picks.