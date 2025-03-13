Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Drops Retirement Bombshell

Heading into the offseason, there were some questions as to whether former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford would remain in L.A. or go elsewhere. With veteran quarterbacks in demand this season, Stafford could very well have decided to take his talents elsewhere and end his career with a third team. But, on February 28, Stafford and the Rams decided to give it another go, and Stafford officially signed on for another season.

Stafford was the surprise guest on the Wednesday, March 13, edition of the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. On the show, Stafford talked about his team and dropped some surprising news about how long he wants to stay in the NFL.

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford Wants to Be With the Rams Past 2025

When it comes to the Rams, Stafford said that he’s so happy to be back with the team that he hopes it works out for more than just one more year. So, for the many who thought he would retire after the 2025 season, that could be very far from accurate.

“In the end, I know that they wanted me back. I wanted to be back,” he said on the show. “We just had to kind of figure that out and get to that point. We did, and I’m sure as hell happy that I’m going to be here for at least another year and hopefully some after that.”

Stafford is still hot when it comes to his stats. In 2024, Stafford surpassed Eli Manning for 10th all-time on the NFL’s career passing yards and career passing touchdowns tallies. He currently has 59,809 passing yards and 377 career passing touchdowns.

Matthew Stafford Talks Cooper Kupp

Switching gears, when the Rams told star wideout Cooper Kupp that they would be trading him during the offseason, Matthew’s wife Kelly said on her podcast that she didn’t think it was a good idea.

“My husband wants to win,” Kelly said on her podcast, “The Morning After.” “He’s not trying to put his team in a bad situation.” She added, I will say the trading away of Cooper, I guess I’m just a little, I’m confused. Because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship, and I think if we go, we win.”

Stafford was asked about Kupp on the “New Heights” podcast and responded, “I ran into (Kupp) right kind of when they told him the news that they were talking about trading him. You know, obviously, that one’s tough, especially for a guy that’s meant so much to me in my career and how he helped me get in with the Rams.”

Stafford later concluded that he has spent “a lot of time” with Kupp and that he’s “meant a ton to me as a player but even more as a person.” He added, “He’s a fantastic player; he means a ton to our team, but just as a human being, as a person, he’s as good as it gets.”

Stafford also said that the time that he would “love an opportunity to continue to play with him.”