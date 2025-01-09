Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Offers to Leave Home Before Vikings Game

Here we go again. As the Detroit Lions take a well-deserved bye week while they wait to find out who they’re face on either January 18 or 19 in the NFL playoffs, former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is gearing up for yet another playoff run with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams’ wild-card playoff opponent was the loser of the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday, January 5. So, the Rams are slated to take on the Vikings at home on Monday, January 13.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, has a few thoughts about the playoff game. She’s not happy about some things surrounding the game, and she made her thoughts clear on her podcast. She also talked about giving Matt the option of her leaving home before the big day.

Kelly Stafford Talks Rams vs. Vikings

On the Tuesday, January 7, edition of her popular show, “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford and Hank,” Kelly talked about the Rams vs. Vikings game falling on a Monday.

On the show, she said, “the fact that it’s on Monday really” upset her and “that gives us less time for the next game, which I don’t think that’s fair.”

“I hate waiting,” she continued, “and now we have to wait for the last game, yeah, which is annoying.”

What’s also annoying is that Kelly said she’s sick with the flu. On the show, Kelly said she even told Matt that she would leave for a bit to prevent Matt from getting sick before the playoff game. But, Matt hasn’t taken her up on that offer.

“Considering what we’re all going through, we might just have to leave, which he was not happy with that suggestion when I said it today,” she said on the podcast. “He was like, ‘Let’s just wait and see, you know. I’ll probably sleep in a different bedroom,’ but normally it is a pretty normal work week.”

Having the flu is not fun. Hopefully she’s better soon.

Kelly also made a comment that she wanted the Rams to play Detroit instead of Minnesota, because the Rams have not beaten the Lions lately.

“I wanted Detroit because we did not beat them,” she said. “And I believe it’s easier to like split games than beat someone twice.”

Matthew played for the Lions for 12 seasons before being traded to the Rams in 2021 in a blockbuster trade move. In exchange, the Lions got quarterback Jared Goff and a some draft picks.

Jared Goff Talks Detroit Lions Playoff Run

It’s possible the Lions will have to face the Rams during the playoffs, but that remains to be seen. Of course, we’ll know after Monday night’s game wraps.

No matter who the Lions play, it’s safe to believe that Goff and the Lions are going to do what they can to be ready. After the Lions’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Goff talked about the next steps.

While winning the division and being the top seed going into the playoffs is “a huge accomplishment,” Goff said he realizes that it’s “step one.”

“Again, like in another world it happened a couple weeks ago but it happens right now, and now the playoffs start,” he added.