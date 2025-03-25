Ex-Lions QB Makes a Big Bet on Himself This Offseason

Adrian Martinez had only a brief NFL stint with the Detroit Lions, but took full advantage of a new opportunity when he jumped to the UFL and became the league’s top quarterback.

Now, Martinez is making a big bet on himself.

The reigning UFL MVP opted not to return to the spring football league, instead signing with a new NFL team to compete for the shot at a backup job.

Adrian Martinez Starred in UFL

Martinez had a huge season for the Birmingham Stallions in 2024, leading the team to a 25-0 win over the San Antonio Brahmas in the inaugural United Football League championship. The UFL was the result of a merger between the XFL and USFL, with the new league pooling the talent into one body.

Martinez was named MVP of the title game and of the league for its inaugural season, but chose not to return in 2025. Instead, the former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback signed a futures contract with the New York Jets. Martinez spent the 2024 season on the Jets’ practice squad, and chose the risk of competing for an NFL roster spot over a starting position in the UFL.

Undrafted Rookie Showed Potential in Detroit

Martinez came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie with the Lions in 2023, competing for the No. 3 spot in training camp. Jeff Risdon of USA Today’s Lions Wire noted that Martinez had plenty of NFL-caliber skills, including an ability to attack defenses both through the air and on the ground.

“Martinez offers a lot of running ability,” Risdon wrote. “He accelerates quickly and has natural wiggle, power, and vision as a runner. He isn’t a threat to throw once he starts running, however. The 4.55 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine is legit and translates to the field. The 23-year-old rushed for over 500 yards in all five of his college seasons.”

Martinez told Fox Sports in May that he was attracted to the UFL by the chance to play for head coach Skip Holtz.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to be a Stallion is because Skip’s done it before. Something he prides himself on, as well as Zach Potter, our GM, is getting guys to the NFL, which is where we all want to be,” Martinez said. “Playing with guys with that similar-type mindset, everyone’s hungry in here, everyone’s had success but ultimately not where they want to be, and I think the way we’ve been able to build chemistry through that is part of why we’re so successful.”

Martinez acknowledged at the time that he needed more work before becoming NFL ready, saying he wanted to “continue to progress as a passer” in the UFL before trying again at an NFL job.

He could find an opportunity in New York, with the Jets shaking up their quarterback room by releasing Aaron Rodgers. The team signed Justin Fields to compete with veteran Tyrod Taylor, with Martinez getting the chance to vie for a backup role or a return to the practice squad.