Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Could Have a Surprising Successor

It’s been years since former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been in the Motor City, but it’s difficult not to follow his journey with the Los Angeles Rams, because he was such a huge part of the Lions franchise for so long. Now, with the 2025 NFL Draft on the way, it appears the Rams could be going for a Stafford successor, and that player could be a surprise.

ESPN’s Peter Schrager seems to have an inside connection with the Rams, and he’s dishing on who the team might draft to eventually replace Stafford.

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford’s Possible Successor

Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, April 15, Schrager discussed one of the underrated quarterbacks in the upcoming draft who hasn’t been mentioned too much as of late: Jalen Milroe.

“I talked to another GM who said they could see Jalen Milroe going late in the first round,” he said. “That’s the kind of deal where you have a starter already and then in a few years Jalen Milroe is your guy.”

So, one team that has a starter already but could use a successor in a few years, of course, is the Rams.

In a feature published Wednesday, April 16, in Ramblin’ Fan, NFL analyst and expert Bret Stuter sheds some light on the idea of Milroe being a good pick for the Rams.

“Many NFL fans are still in denial, but Alabama rookie quarterback prospect Jalen Milroe accepted his invitation to the 2025 NFL Draft,” he notes. “That is a rather strong indication that at least one NFL team plans to call out his name in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.”

He adds, “After all, the NFL has strongly discouraged teams from endorsing invitations to rookie prospects just to fool other NFL teams as to their true intentions.”

Jalen Milroe is an ‘Explosive Athlete’

Milroe’s NFL Draft profile says some glowing things about the young prospect. They call him “an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket.”

However, they add that “a lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels.”

A few of his strengths include being “unflinching when he delivers throws in the face of imminent contact,” has “NFL arm strength” and the ability to be a “back-breaking scrambler when defense loses lane integrity.”

In the end, those who following the Rams shouldn’t be surprised if the team snags this quarterback as an eventual replacement for Stafford. Stranger things have happened.

“The Rams love to uncover special players who other NFL teams overlook,” Stuter says. “With everyone focused on defensive linemen, tight ends, and running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are ample prospects in other positions who are simply falling through the cracks.”

He adds, “That is where the Rams front office loves to find and develop a steady stream of diamonds in the rough.”