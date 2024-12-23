Ex-Lions Safety Sounds Off After Controversial Ejection

The Detroit Lions attempted an overhaul of their secondary prior to the 2023 season, making a series of high-profile additions in free agency including safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The move backfired, with Gardner-Johnson missing the majority of the season due to an injury and then committing a costly penalty in the NFC Championship game loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Gardner-Johnson returned to his previous team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and has continued to generate controversy this season.

The 27-year-old was ejected from Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, a move that drew some criticism and a response from Gardner-Johnson after the game.

Safety Says He Was ‘Kicked Out for Nothing’

Gardner-Johnson was ejected in Sunday’s game, a critical mistake that contributed to his team’s loss. The Eagles went into the day tied for first place overall in the conference, but saw both the Lions and Minnesota Vikings pass them in the standings as they lost to the Commanders on a last-second touchdown.

Gardner-Johnwon was flagged for two separate unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the game, with his second coming with 11:24 remaining in the third quarter. Replay showed Commanders receiver Dyami Brown shoving Gardner-Johnson in the helmet on the play, but it was the safety who was flagged and ejected.

After the game, Gardner-Johnson took to social media to express his displeasure with the decision to eject him from the game.

The decision to eject Gardner-Johnson, especially after he was hit by Brown, drew some controversy. SI.com’s Ed Kracz called out officials for what he saw as a lopsided decision.

Eagles safety Reid Blankenship said after the game that Gardner-Johnson didn’t cross the line with what he said, stressing that he backed his teammate.

“I was right there,” he said, via USA Today. “But when you’re on the hot spot, things happen.

“At the end of the day, I have my dude’s back.”

Safety’s Short Stint in Detroit

Gardner-Johnson appeared in just three games for the Lions during the 2023 season, making 17 tackles with three passes defensed. He returned from a torn pectoral muscle in time for the playoffs, playing in all three games and logging 12 tackles and one interception. But Gardner-Johnson also struggled in coverage at times in the playoffs and was flagged for a blindside hit after an interception in the NFC title game.

The Lions have continued to take steps to overhaul their secondary, which just a few seasons ago was among the worst units in the league. The team re-signed veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who along with Gardner-Johnson was a major acquisition in 2023, and used both of their first two draft picks on cornerbacks.