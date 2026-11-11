Lions Make Final Decision on New Safety Andre Cisco Ahead of Patriots Game

The Detroit Lions secondary is set to get a much-needed fresh face on the field. The franchise recently made a trade deal by bringing safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets. Just two days after his official trade, head coach Dan Campbell provided an encouraging update on his potential Lions debut.

During a press conference today, Dan Campbell revealed that Cisco will be traveling to Germany for the Week 10 game, when the Lions have a challenging task in their hands, as they will face the previous season’s Super Bowl runner-up, the New England Patriots.

“We would like to get him going ASAP,” said Dan Campbell about Cisco. “We would like to get him going. He is obviously going to Germany. Our plan is to get him going in this game and let him help us a little bit. Not quite there yet, but we have a plan for him to help us.”

As the Lions’ secondary has been struggling with inconsistency and injuries this season, the 26-year-old provides much-needed depth for the rest of the season. While the Lions received a safety depth, they gave up a 6th-round pick from the 2029 draft. Given what Cisco can bring to the table, it could prove to be a rewarding deal for Detroit.

Why Andre Cisco Can Be A Strong Addition To The Safety Room

Andre Cisco was a third-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft, playing his sixth season in the NFL. He spent the initial four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before a move to the New York Jets in 2025, featuring in 80 games so far.

The former Jets player brings a physical and aggressive approach to his game that fits perfectly with Dan Campbell’s vision of football. He is good at stopping the run.

Moreover, he has the ball-hawking instincts and versatility expected. With 80 games on his resume, Cisco has 8 career interceptions and 4 forced fumbles. Though he is primarily a free safety, his versatility allows him to take snaps in the box and the slot. The Lions have already seen his side of the game when they played the Jets in Week 3, as he racked up 6 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 QB hit.

Cisco has started 4 games this season for the Jets, while playing 9. So, he could be a valuable option either as a starter or a rotational player, as Kerby Joseph is still not available.

Andre Cisco Brings Familiarity With The Patriots Ahead Of Germany Clash

Kerby Joseph has joined the Lions’ practice recently. While he is working his way back to be game-ready, Dan Campbell made clear that the All-Pro safety will not be traveling to Germany to play the next game against the New England Patriots.

That keeps the option open for Andre Cisco. With Brian Branch expected to start, Cisco could be a starter against the Pats, as he has previous experience playing against the six-time Super Bowl champions. He faced the Pats for the first time in 2022. playing for the Jaguars. Though his side had an embarrassing 50-10 loss, Cisco was a bright spot of the defense, logging 6 tackles.

As a matter of fact, the safety also suited up against the Patriots this season. The Gang Green had a 19-26 loss, but Cisco managed 3 tackles.