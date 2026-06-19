Former First-Round Pick Emerging As Dark-Horse For Lions Roster Spot

Among the players that Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes signed during the offseason is defensive end Payton Turner, a former first round selection of the New Orleans Saints.

Turner, who was selected with the 28th overall pick by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft, has appeared in 31 total games in his NFL career, but missed all of last season with the Dallas Cowboys, who placed him on Injured Reserve last August with a rib injury.

However, the Lions are taking a chance on him after they signed him to a one-year, $1.145 million contract. And right now, all indications point towards him being a dark-horse candidate to make the club’s 53-man roster.

Defensive End Payton Turner Is A Dark Horse Candidate To Make The Detroit Lions Roster In 2026

So far, Turner has made a good impression on the Lions coaching staff. But as head coach Dan Campbell said, they won’t know what they’re truly dealing with until Training Camp, which begins late next month.

“We won’t know until we get into camp. I know this, there’s been nothing he has done that has been a disappointment to us through all of spring since we started this, the offseason program,” Campbell said of Turner. “The meetings have been good, the field work has been good, he’s moving around well, his care factor is up there, seems like he is a pretty smart guy, so you know we’re intrigued. That’s also why we brought him in, we liked him when he was coming out as a pup a long time ago so we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Turner admitted that he was excited to meet Dan Campbell shortly after he agreed to terms with the Lions on the one-year contract.

“I met him when I signed, and everything that you think, you see, is exactly who he is. Genuine, intense, and that’s just off me meeting him one time,” Turner said. “I’m excited to get to play for him and learn more about the system. I love the way he goes after everybody, I think he holds everybody accountable. Just from talking to him, I think that’s what it’s gonna be, so I’m excited.”

Turner will no doubt have to fight for a spot on the roster, considering the signing of D.J. Wonnum, along with the selection of Derrick Moore in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Payton Turner Is Ready To Earn His Spot With The Lions

Turner, who missed all of last season with a rib injury, has struggled through various health ailments throughout his career, but wants to use the adversity he’s faced to his advantage.

“Last year was really tough for me just cause I felt like I was ready to play football and just [expletive] that I couldn’t control just happened with me getting hurt and then picking up another D-end,” Turner said. “And then one of my teammates [Marshawn Kneeland died],” Turner said. “It was just a lot. Last year was just a lot and that was probably like, just cause I wanted to play football and I love this game, there was just a lot of [expletive] that happened last year.”

So far in his NFL career, Turner has 50 tackles (30 solo) along with five sacks and two forced fumbles.