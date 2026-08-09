Lions Express Interest in 64-Game Starter in NFL Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have addressed their defensive line in multiple ways this offseason. The team, though, might still have a need along the interior depending on how the coaching staff feels about the rookies at the position. With that in mind, a veteran such as Folorunso Fatukasi could be an option for Detroit.

Fatukasi is a potential target for the Lions after he visited the team for a workout Friday. According to the NFL transaction wire, Fatukasi, along with two defensive backs — Ryan Cooper and Anthony Kendall — tried out for the Lions to begin the weekend.

Fatukasi has 90 games of NFL experience. He has also started 64 games in his career, including 55 from 2021-24.

Last season, Fatukasi posted eight combined tackles, including one for loss, two quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in four games for the Houston Texans.

The Texans placed the defensive tackle on injured reserve in October. He reached NFL free agency in March.

Lions Host DT Folorunso Fatukasi for Tryout

The Lions selected Skyler Gill-Howard in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They also signed Aidan Keanaaina as a high-profiled undrafted free agent. Both players could contribute at defensive tackle as rookies.

On top of that, the Lions also just added veteran Ben Stille to the middle of their defensive line.

Still, the Lions appear to be in the market for defensive tackles. Fatukasi could be an option because of his amount of experience.

The New York Jets drafted Fatukasi at No. 180 overall in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in just one game as a rookie. But then from 2019-23, Fatukasi dressed for at least 14 contests each season.

In 2020, Fatukasi became a starter for eight out of 15 games. He then began his run as a regular in an NFL starting lineup in 2021.

After four seasons with the Jets, Fatukasi played two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars and two for the Texans. In his last full season during 2023, he had 24 combined tackles, including three for loss and one pass defense.

In 2024, Fatukasi registered 24 combined tackles, including four for loss with a sack in 11 contests.

If the Lions sign Fatukasi, that will be a clear indication that the team isn’t too confident in its young defensive tackle depth. Just taking a look at Fatukasi in a tryout setting could be a sign of that as well.

Lions Also Try Out Two Defensive Backs

The Lions have dealt with secondary depth issues over the last couple seasons. Then this summer, the team released 2024 first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold.

So, it’s never very surprising when the Lions take a look at defensive backs.

Neither Kendall nor Cooper have the experience that Fatukasi does. Kendall played 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023 but hasn’t played in the regular season since then. He has spent the past couple years mostly with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and Cleveland Browns injured reserve.

Cooper has never played in the NFL regular season. Most of his experience in the league has come during the summer. Most recently, Cooper played for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.

The Lions will play their first preseason game on Thursday, August 13. How their defensive depth fares in that contest could impact whether the coaching staff feels it necessary to make a change at defensive back or tackle.