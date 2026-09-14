Ford Field Unveils Major New Additions For Detroit Lions Game Days

The Detroit Lions squandered what appeared to be a comfortable lead before turning their Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints into a dramatic battle for survival, ultimately holding on for a 31-30 overtime victory after leading 21-0.

The Lions are now 1-0, but don’t have much time to enjoy the victory, as they have to immediately begin preparations to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday evening in what will be the first NFL regular-season contest at the new Highmark Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lions fans noticed several key additions to Ford Field during the home opener, all of which have been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Detroit Lions Fans Love New Gameday Experiences Brought To Ford Field For The 2026 NFL Season

The Lions debuted a new Lions sculpture with glowing white eyes as part of their pregame show, along with a brand-new Game Entertainment Stage built into the Ford Column near Gate G.

Multiple other additions have been made to the venue, which opened in 2002 to replace the aging Pontiac Silverdome.

According to the official social media account of Ford Field, the additions to the venue include:

• Game Entertainment State: This year represents a new investment by Ford into our stadium and the fan experience within the building. Built into the Ford Column near Gate G, keep an eye out for moments here such as our gameday DJ, touchdown celebrations, and more.

• The 1934 Club: The 1934 Club is a new, premium space and member club that features complimentary food and beverages during pregame in an elevated environment. This space will also include a live viewing of the Lions pregame radio show as well as scheduled Lions speakers and entertainment.

• Bernstein Advantage Gate: B is now the Bernstein Advantage Gate, where you can also score an exclusive item once you leave the game through here Q4 or later.

• New Deals in the Den Locations: Enjoy our convenient grab-and-go marketplaces with affordable snacks and beverages, along with some returning fan-favorite combos.

• Corner Bar is now Soaring Eagle Sports Bar Corner Bar is now the Soaring Eagle Sports Bar, with interactive fan activations, giveaways, and exclusive gameday betting promotions.

• Mobile Food and Drink of the Game Passport: Fans can “collect” stamps as they try foods representing Detroit’s rich and diverse culinary culture. Featuring eight items that are available throughout the season.

• Stadium Tailgate Grab-n-Go: With three actual Ford truck tailgates incorporated into this space, enjoy some quick beverages and snacks around custom tire high-top tables after checking out Ford’s VR Bronco experience nearby.

• Blue Moon Bar Relocation: If you’re looking for the Blue Moon Bar, don’t worry, it’s not too far from it’s previous location. Just head to the corner spot between the Henry Ford Health concourse and Gate G.

• Renaming: Fifth Third Gridiron Club Comerica Gridiron Club is now the Fifth Third Gridiron Club. Don’t forget you can show your Fifth Third Bank card and Lions tickets at Gate A to use the Fifth Third VIP Line too (+ up to 3 guests).

The Lions Take On The Bills In Week 2

Following their dramatic overtime win over the Saints in Week 1, the Lions take their show on the road to face the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football

Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.