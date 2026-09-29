Former Lions $60 Million Star Remains Unsigned

The Detroit Lions are off to a 2-1 start in the 2026 NFL campaign after close-call victories over the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, sandwiched around a 41-31 setback against the Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately for the Lions, they’ve been anything but fully healthy this season, as they’ve been without injured center Cade Mays, safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, along with Avonte Maddox, who was lost for the season after suffering an injury that required surgery.

In the meantime, a notable former member of the Lions is still awaiting his next NFL opportunity after his time in Detroit came to a close under less-than-amicable circumstances.

Former Detroit Lions Left Tackle Taylor Decker Remains Unsigned

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker remains a free agent after he was released following a contract dispute.

“Things change, 145 games started, 3 playoff appearances, 2 division titles, a decade carrying the shield,” he wrote in a social media statement. “I fully intended to do it once again, but my time as a Lion is coming to an end. In the weeks since notifying the team of my return, there have been numerous discussions. Many of which were a surprise to me, and we could not find common ground. Therefore, I decided to request my release.

“I am opting for a clean and amicable close to what has been such a beautiful 10 years going to war as a Lion.

“It has been the absolute privilege of my life to be your LT for the past 10 years. And I am forever grateful for the opportunity the Ford family and Lions organization afforded me.”

Taylor Decker Was Released By The Lions In 2026

Decker was taken in the first round (16th overall pick) by the Lions in the 2016 NFL Draft and immediately stepped into the starting left tackle role. He started all 16 games as a rookie, playing every offensive snap except one and earning PFWA All-Rookie honors.

After missing most of his second season following shoulder surgery, Decker returned to the lineup and remained a fixture on Detroit’s offensive line. He signed a five-year, $70.35 million extension in 2020 and later helped the Lions reach the playoffs three times while earning recognition for his work in the community, further endearing himself to fans.

Decker continued to be a regular starter through the 2025 season, appearing in 145 games during his decade in Detroit. He requested his release in March 2026 after the two sides could not reach common ground, bringing his Lions career to an end.