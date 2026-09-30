Former Lions Center Visits With AFC Powerhouse In Potential NFL Comeback Attempt

The Detroit Lions got back on the winning side of things in Week 3, surviving yet another scare; this time against the visiting New York Jets at Ford Field. Their dramatic 31-24 victory gave them their second win in three games, improving their record to 2-1 after a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In the meantime, former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker remains unsigned, as does former Lions center Graham Glasgow.

However, Glasgow could soon be getting another opportunity in the NFL, as he recently visited with an AFC North club with clear championship aspirations.

Former Detroit Lions Center Graham Glasgow Visited The Baltimore Ravens

According to a report from Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens hosted Glasgow, who last played in the NFL for the Lions last season, for a workout.

“The Ravens work out three offensive linemen. The most notable name is center Graham Glasgow,” reported Zrebiec on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He’s started 136 games over a 10-year career, all with Detroit. Also working out: C Kingsley Eguakun who started two games w/Lions last year; and G Kyle Hergel, a former Bear and Saint.”

The Lions Released Graham Glasgow After Last Season

The Lions took Glasgow in the third round (95th overall pick) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He took over at left guard midway through his rookie season and became a full-time starter in 2017, starting all 16 games.

Glasgow moved to center in 2018 after Travis Swanson left in free agency and started every game once again.

After the 2019 season, he departed the Motor City and signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Denver Broncos. He started 13 games in 2020, missed most of 2021 with a season-ending ankle injury, and appeared in all 17 games in 2022 before being released.

Glasgow returned to Detroit in March 2023 to start his second stint with the Lions, and started 15 games that season, primarily at right guard.

He signed a three-year extension in 2024, played left guard that season and moved back to center in 2025 after Frank Ragnow retired. The Lions released him in March 2026.

So far in his NFL career, Glasgow has started 136 of the 147 games he’s appeared in.